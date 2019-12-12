A proposed development in Jefferson could bring retail and dining options to the city, but some residents fear it will also bring crippling traffic to one of the city’s main thoroughfares.
During Jefferson’s Dec. 9 council meeting, eight citizens spoke against a proposed rezoning to allow for commercial development for approximately 21 acres at the intersection of Old Pendergrass Road and the Hwy. 129 Bypass.
The council will vote on the rezoning Dec. 16.
The plan calls for a 47,000 square-foot anchor store, 11,200 square feet of shops attached to the store, two sites for freestanding retail and three out-parcel sites for restaurants.
The project, proposed by Capstone Property Group of Gainesville, comes with several variance requests, including a right-in right-out on the Hwy. 129 Bypass, which must meet department of transportation approval.
The proposed development was approved by both city staff and the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission.
This is the third commercial-development proposal for this site, including one plan by Walmart for a store that was withdrawn amid backlash over traffic concerns.
OPPOSITION
Most of those who spoke in opposition at the Dec. 9 meeting feared adding this development on Old Pendergrass Rd. — a heavily-trafficked two-lane road — will exacerbate already-existing congestion there. Jefferson’s three city schools are located about 1.5 miles away from the proposed site. Peak-hour traffic also tends to back up and cause delays at the crossing of Old Pendergrass and the Hwy. 129 Bypass, where Kroger and other corporate retail is located across from the proposed development.
Resident Allison Isaacs, who lives on Fountain Head Drive, pointed to traffic problems at Kroger, and said this development would be “a mirror” of that traffic problem. Isaacs also expressed safety concerns about children walking and riding bikes to school along Old Pendergrass Rd. She also said the development seemed “counterproductive” to the community “Jefferson wants to be.”
Christy Johnson, who lives on Douglas Drive, asked that the development have no access to Old Pendergrass Rd., only to the Hwy. 129 Bypass.
Dennis Allen, who lives on Thornhill Circle, said he was concerned about the potential amount of commercial trucks stacking up on the Hwy. 129 Bypass while attempting to turn left onto Old Pendergrass Rd.
Another city resident, Mary Young, who lives on Fountain Head Drive, asked what businesses planned to locate there and the type of development. That information has not been made available.
“My question is what’s going there?” she asked.
Young also expressed concerns that additional traffic would create for an already-busy intersection.
“There are already accidents constantly at Hwy. 129, and I just see it as being more and more,” she said.
Michael Preston, who lives in the Preserve subdivision, said he supported adding restaurants and retail in Jefferson, but did not want entrances to the development off Old Pendergrass Rd. approved.
For its part, the developer plans to counter the increased traffic by funding improvements to Old Pendergrass, including extending the turn lanes near the proposed site. The right turn lane would be increased by 380 feet. It’s currently 100 feet. The left turn lane would be increased by 40 feet.
Capstone arranged for a traffic study of Old Pendergrass Road, but the study was accidentally performed while Jefferson Schools were out for fall break. The group plans a second study.
Traffic concerns were also expressed by council members, who spent much of an hour and 45-minute meeting discussing the issue.
Mayor Steve Quinn said he worried that commercial trucks, spanning 75 feet in length, would stack up trying to turn left into the proposed development.
“So, I’m a little worried about that type of traffic backing up into the bypass,” he said.
Quinn and councilman Mark Mobley also asked that developers consider constructing a road that runs behind the development and connect Old Pendergrass Rd. to the bypass to serve as a ‘release valve” for traffic. Quinn also contended that the entrance off Old Pendergrass Rd. should be moved further away from the intersection of Hwy. 129 Bypass and Old Pendergrass Rd. to help prevent congestion.
Representatives from Capstone said both changes would be too costly.
Quinn was also concerned that the council may vote on the development without knowing which tenants would occupy the property. Quinn said the uncertainty “is a major concern for the city.”
Addressing that issue, attorney Bo Weber, representing Capstone, said the developer is bound by non-disclosure agreements with potential tenants while others have asked “in good faith” not to discuss negotiations.
“I can say that in terms of an anchor, certainly a grocery store, and that’s all I can say in that regard. I’m not at liberty to discuss more. Certainly, a grocery store would certainly fit the anchor-tenant character,” Weber said.
Rob Shanahan, who lives on Hawkins Creek, was the lone citizen to speak in favor of the project, saying he believes the proposed development would bring better retail and restaurants to the city.
“I think Jefferson has needed this definitely,” he said. “I think it’s time for some alternative competition.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business discussed, the council:
•heard a variance to allow for a 90 square-foot sign on Hwy. 129 for increased visibility. The land use management code allows a 60 square-foot maximum.
•heard a conditional-use request from Verizon to build a 190-foot cell tower on Washington Street.
•were presented a series of year-end budget adjustments to allow city staff to move money around within the budget. No money will be taken from reserves.
•reviewed an amendment to Jefferson's land use code concerning approved building materials for the exterior of commercial developments.
•reviewed an ordinance amendment to building regulations to incorporate changes to state minimum standards.
•were presented the names of Sabrina Sanderson (owner of Swirlee’s) and Jim Bailey (Jefferson Motor Company) as nominees for the Jefferson Downtown Development Authority.
