After multiple discussions, the Jefferson City Council adopted its FY2022 budget and a millage rate of 5.3 mills on Sept. 27.
Both budget and millage were passed unanimously by the council.
The 5.3 mill rate was originally controversial with some council members wanted a lower rate. However, finance director Amie Pirkle and city manager Priscilla Murphy told the council that the 5.3 mill rate was needed to avoid budget cuts.
FY2022 BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS
The FY2022 budget at $12.99 million and includes additional spending in the fire and police departments.
The fire department budget includes the hiring of three new fire captains, one for each shift. Fire chief Mark Duke’s rationale for the budget request was that the department needed to grow with the city.
The police department budget includes a raise for existing officers and an increased pay grade for new hires.
Other FY2022 budget highlights include:
•$500,000 in improvements to downtown roads and parking.
•$180,000 towards a new ladder truck for the fire department.
•$300,000 towards the resurfacing of roads around town.
•$100,000 towards the replacement of the roof at the Jefferson Civic Center. The city has added $100,000 towards the replacement over the last few years and the total cost of the project is $500,000.
OTHER BUSINESS
•heard from a representative from Waste Management on the city’s agreement with the company for trash pickup. Waste Management is requesting a $4 per month increase per household to help offset the increased expenses the company has had during the pandemic.
•approved a “backyard chickens” ordinance which allows citizens in certain residential areas in Jefferson to raise chickens on their properties. Councilman Malcolm Gramley voted against the ordinance.
•approved a variance allowing Tull Signs, LLC to erect a 10x20 sign by the entrance of the Amazon distribution center at 235 Hog Mountain Rd.
•approved the conditional use application of Elite Blasting Services/Quick Supply which is moving its existing facility to a different area at the Jefferson quarry on Academy Church Rd.
•approved a resolution confirming the City of Jefferson’s agreement to complete landscape maintenance at the Woodbine Cemetery between Athens St. and Oak St.
