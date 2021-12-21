The city of Jefferson has two new neighborhoods on the way following the approval of two new developments.
The Jefferson city council passed the rezoning of a controversial development on the southside of Washington St. just west of Jett Roberts Rd. 4-1. Cody Cain was the only councilman to vote against the proposal and he was the most vocal detractor of the project at the Dec. 13 work session.
Mark Mobley previously had reservations about the project, but he ultimately voted in approval.
"I want to say I have been against this," Mobley said. "But the applicant has come back with something that makes sense for the city, makes sense for the schools and has turned into a development we can all be proud of."
The development is a neighborhood consisting of 72 homes on 21.12 acres fronting Washington St. A new condition was added since the work session which requires an iron/brick fence along Washington St.
55-AND-UP NEIGHBORHOOD APPROVED
Despite not having any vocal opposition at the Dec. 13 work session, the annexation for a 55-and-up community northeast of Wilhite Rd. and Southeast of Commerce Rd. came much closer to being rejected.
The council passed the annexation 3-2 with Cain and Mobley voting against it, though neither spoke up to against the proposal.
With the vote, the city annexed 26.76 acres fronting Wilhite Rd. and rezoned the land as planned community development. The neighborhood will hold 74 detached single-family homes.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Jefferson city council:
•honored councilman Malcolm Gramely who leaves the council after eight years of service.
•held a swearing in ceremony for returning mayor Jon Howell, councilman Mark Mobley, and new councilwoman Dawn Maddox
•approved the rezoning of 1.641 acres east of Lee St. and north of Oak Ave. from neighborhood commercial to highway commercial. Spike’s Auto Repair sits on the land and applicant Caleb Musser wants the business to match the correct zoning.
•approved a variance for the Jefferson Church at the Jefferson Mill property which modifies two conditions of approval which the council imposed on the property in May 2020. The variance removes the conditions that variances granted are limited to the development proposed in 2020 and its previous applicant.
•approved a variance for Peace Place Inc. which would allow it to place a dumpster and parking lot in one of its front yards. Because of the streets the facility faces, it technically has two front yards so Peace Place needed a variance in order to have a parking lot and dumpster.
•approved an ordinance to amend the land use management code, changing mixed-use buildings from permitted to conditional use.
•approved an ordinance to amend the land use management code to no longer require a 20-foot side yard setback on the end of townhome buildings.
•adopted the new city council and board of education district maps as well as a new city charter.
•accepted right of way improvements from the Georgia Department of Transportation and approved a quitclaim deed and maintenance agreement for the unnamed street behind McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Zaxby’s and Waffle House on Hwy. 129.
•accepted the dedication of Callahan Ct. as a public street. Callahan St. is a road that spurs from Thomas Pkwy.
•accepted budget adjustments for the Jefferson Police Department, museum, roads department and civic center. The Jefferson PD is buying new tasers with money from speed camera fines.
•endorsed a conceptual drawing provided by the Georgia DOT for improvements on Hwy. 129 at Exit 137. The drawings show the creation of a second turning lane for the I-85 southbound ramp, and an overflow lane that flows into the southbound turn lane.
