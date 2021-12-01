The Jefferson city council approved the rezoning of two properties by two applicants at its Nov. 22 meeting.
Greg Glawson requested a rezoning of his property north of Hwy. 11 and west of Hwy. 124 from R-1 to C-2. He plans on moving his business, Glawson Electric from Buford to Jefferson. Glawson also has an interest in opening a restaurant on the property in the future. The council approved his request.
Geri Nix and property owner Anita Lawson requested a rezoning of 9.97 acres of land east of Valentine Industrial Pkwy. from R-2 to light industrial. Nix plans on constructing a diesel truck repair shop on the property. The council approved the request.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Jefferson City Council:
•received updates on the repaving or Gordon St. which is now scheduled for the week of Nov. 29.
•Received an update on the city gateway signs which are expected to be finished by Dec. 2.
•approved the reappointment of Mark Starnes to the Jefferson/Talmo Planning Commission.
•approved a resolution adopting revised standard specifications and standard details for the construction of water and sewer mains.
•approved the 2022 meeting and holiday calendar.
