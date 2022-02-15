A constant topic of discussion among the Jefferson City Council lately has been housing, particularly lot sizes, building materials and affordability.
At Monday’s (Feb. 14) council meeting, the council held preliminary discussions on creating solutions for the housing issues in the city. Each council member prioritized a different issue, though the most prevalent issue was quality.
“I want quality building,” said councilman Mark Mobley to open the council's discussion. “One of the things I’ve said since I’ve been on council, one of the things I’ve run on, is that as Jefferson grows, it’s important that we grow with quality. Otherwise, what we are going to be left with 20 years from now, we’re all going to look back and curse the day the council approved those things.”
Mobley’s top solution to housing quality is the outlawing of vinyl siding. However, he’s not for increasing lot sizes, which was an idea councilman Cody Cain proposed in a recent meeting in opposition to a planned community development neighborhood.
Mayor Jon Howell also voiced his opposition to increased lot sizes, saying there should be a difference between county living and city living, referencing Jackson County’s mulling of increased lot sizes.
The minimum lot size in the city varies across different zonings. Jefferson requires 0.75 acres for R-1 zoning; 0.5 acres for R-2 zoning; and permits lots smaller than 0.5 acres for planned community development.
The issue of lot sizes was at the center of Integrity Development Group’s proposal from 2021, which includes 72-single-family detached homes on 21.12 acres. The proposal initially included 74 detached homes and 31 townhomes on the 21.12 acres, but that was shot down and the firm ultimately settled on 72 homes. The council approved the project 4-1 in December with Cain voting against it.
Cain has been vocal about housing quality within the city and his belief Jefferson should have high standards. He proposes revisiting housing specifications as often as every three years to ensure Jefferson’s standards are always the best.
“I would like standards changed every so often to where we can grow, we can improve our quality as time goes on,” he said. “Everyone is for growth, I’m for good growth. I’m for business and restaurants and things like that. Just having rooftops doesn’t appeal to me. It never has.
“There’s a reason people want to come to Jefferson, it’s the schools. It’s the athletics, it’s the academics, it’s the fact that we have low crime here. We want to make sure we stay on that because every time we tip the scale, it’s going to tip it in a different direction.”
Jefferson’s newest council member, Dawn Maddox, also questioned what effects more housing will have on water and sewer, the school system, public safety and traffic.
Jefferson just approved the hiring of three new fire captains and increased the pay grade for new hires to the police department in September. Growth was the rationale for those budget items.
Jefferson Middle School is undergoing an expansion to add a new wing to the school. Jefferson High School is moving up to GHSA Class AAAAA next year, in part because of the out-of-district multiplier, but mostly because the school system is growing. JHS was a Class AA school just 10 years ago.
COUNCIL DISCUSSES CHANGES TO WATER LEAK ADJUSTMENT POLICY
Jefferson may begin to take care of residents whose water bills were affected by a leak they were unaware of. The only conditions are that the resident has the leak fixed. The policy will not include running toilets, or leaking water hoses.
“We have water leaks that go from $99 all the way to $1,400 right now,” said city manager Priscilla Murphy. “We don’t have so many a year that we can’t afford to do more than the $75 that we’re doing now. Some cities around us don’t do leak adjustments at all, some cities do leak insurance.
“What I want to propose is that we do up to half the amount of the leak. I don’t think it would cost us more than $30,000 or so a year.”
Murphy wants to retroactively start the policy on Jan. 1 so that leaks from January are covered under this new policy. Howell was in favor of adopting this new policy.
“It’s the right thing to do for our neighbors,” Howell said. “To help them in their times of need. I am bullishly for this and I ask for the council’s consideration and support in adjusting this policy to help our neighbors.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•proclaimed Feb. 18 as Arbor Day in Jefferson.
•heard from Rob Alexander who wants to rezone 5.68 acres fronting Storey Ln. north of Hardin Terrace Cir. from highway commercial to R-1 single-family residential. He plans on subdividing the land into five separate lots for single-family homes.
•heard a budget adjustment for the Jefferson PD to use $30,000 from the school speed cameras to purchase two police vehicles and a license plate reader to attach to vehicles.
