Members of the Jefferson City Council voiced their displeasure with Jackson County at Monday’s (Mar. 14) work session.
The frustration is over the pricing and conditions of the intergovernmental agreement to conduct elections. The previous deal allowing the county to conduct elections for each city in the county expired at the end of 2021. The agreement the county proposes raises prices from $1 per registered voter to $2.50 per voter and will expire in 2025.
The county has handled elections for Jefferson since the mid-2010s, but this is the first time its raised prices. City manager Priscilla Murphy says prices are being raised to cover the costs of election equipment Jackson County had to purchase.
Councilman Clint Roberts traces his frustrations with the county over elections back to 2020 when former Jefferson mayor Steve Quinn resigned. The council gave Jackson County a notice for a special election 84 days in advance, but the county was unable to accommodate Jefferson because it wasn’t given a 90-day notice.
Jefferson certified its own staff to hold a special election. The alternative would have been to go nine months with interim mayors.
“With approximately 9,500 registered voters, we’re going from $9,500 annually to $24,000 annually,” Roberts said. “I have zero-appetite for that considering what we’ve received from the county in the past.”
Mark Mobley echoed Roberts's concerns and mentioned the 1.5 extra mills Jefferson residents pay on their county taxes. That’s a price Jefferson residents pay on top of the city taxes they pay to fund public services the city provides.
“As taxpayers in the city of Jefferson, so many times we don’t pay attention to what’s happening in the county,” Mobley said. “We feel like their zoning really doesn’t apply to us or doesn’t affect our lives. But in this particular case, it does and I am concerned about that relationship.”
Despite the concerns presented, Mayor Jon Howell reminded the council and audience that the city could likely have to pay more than the $2.50 per voter to hold all of its own elections.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Jefferson City Council:
•heard from Buckel Design Group who seeks a conditional use for 7.239 acres fronting Wolf Way Rd. between Galilee Church Rd. and MLK Ave. The property is light industrial and the applicant wants to construct a plant to produce food-grade natural vinegar. The applicants addressed concerns about wastewater and odors. Water would be treated at the plant before entering the wastewater system. Other vinegar plants the company operates across Europe have not received complaints about odors according to the applicant.
•learned that at the next meeting on March 28, an insurance broker will speak to the council about renewing health insurance for city employees.
•approved paying WaterDesign $120,000 from the pool improvement fund to design an aquatic center for the city of Jefferson.
•discussed a budget adjustment for a new speed display on Athens St. which costs $4,810. The purchase would come from the Jefferson Police Department's speed camera fines.
•discussed a budget adjustment for employee insurance to add coverage for four additional families that weren’t in the original 2022 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.