Jefferson city leaders took no action this week on a proposed intergovernmental agreement with Jackson County on conducting city elections.
The Jefferson City Council made its frustrations with the agreement clear at the March 14 work session, and remained hesitant to approve it March 28, even after councilmen Steve Kinney and Cody Cain made motions to approve the agreement.
The main point of concern is cost. Jackson County has handled elections for the City of Jefferson since the mid-2010s at $1 per registered voter. That rate climbs to $2.50 per registered voter in the new agreement. The county is raising rates on all cities to help offset the cost on new equipment.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard a presentation from insurance broker Matt Bidwell, who shopped around for a new insurance plan for city employees. In the end the city was advised to stay with Anthem.
•denied all bids for the closed transmission shop on Sycamore St. The building has been vacant for some time and the city began receiving bids for the shop in 2021, however, none of the bids were satisfactory to the council.
•approved conditional use of a property fronting Wolf Way for a food grade vinegar plant in a light industrial zones area.
•approved intergovernmental agreement with the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority.
•proclaimed March 28 as Doctor's Day in Jefferson, and April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Georgia.
•approved adjustments to the FY2022 budget for an electric speed sign on Athens St. and a additional employee insurance coverage that wasn't included in the budget.
•appointed Bob Brownell to the Jefferson/Talmo Planning Commission and appointed Ryan Ginn and Josh Barrett to the Jefferson downtown development authority.
•voiced its opposition to the redevelopment of an historic property on Hwy. 129 north just outside the city limits of Jefferson.
•approved looking into the creation of an advisory committee on golf cart safety.
•heard from councilwoman and logo committee head Dawn Maddox who said the committee is down to three possible Jefferson logos it will bring before the council in May.
