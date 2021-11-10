The city of Jefferson and the Jefferson Board of Education are adjusting the cities districts based on the results of the 2020 census.
The city council approved the new districts at Monday’s (Nov. 8) council meeting. The board of education will not take action on the districts. City attorney and BOE chairman Ronald Hopkins said the BOE had no issues with the revised districts.
The new districts place roughly 2,600 people in each of the five districts. With the current map, the districts are not close to being equal in population because of the growth on the west side of the city. Hopkins said district four deviates from the average district population by around 1,000 people.
City manager Priscilla Murphy believes the state will approve the new districts. Jefferson needs the new district map to pass the review before it can accept a new city charter in January. The current charter was adopted in 2003 and needs updating to reflect changes made since then. The new charter will not change Jefferson’s form of government.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Jefferson city council:
•heard from police chief Joe Wirthman who informed the city council of an award the Jefferson Police Department received from the governor’s office of highway safety.
•held a public hearing for the rezoning of a property on the northside of Hwy. 11 west of the Hwy. 124 intersection. Applicant Greg Glawson wishes to move his business, Glawson Electric from its current location in Buford, to Jefferson. He requests a rezone from R-1 to C-2 and plans to add structures to the property for commercial use. Aside from Glawson Electric, Glawson also wants to open a restaurant on the property in the future.
•held a public hearing for the rezoning of a property on the eastside of Valentine Industrial Pkwy. north of the intersection with Bill Wright Rd. Applicant Geri Nix requests a rezone from R-2 to light industrial for a diesel truck repair shop. The proposed lot will hold upwards of 60 trucks.
•approved the renewal of the solid waste contract with Waste Management. The new contract is for three years at $17.81 per month per home. The rate increased from $13.81.
•reappointed Mark Starnes to the Jefferson-Talmo planning commission.
