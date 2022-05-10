A special dedication of a plaque honoring former employees of Jefferson Mills will be held Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson City Park.
The event will honor employees and their families for having donated funding in the 1950s and 1960s to create Jefferson City Park.
Among those speaking will be Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum, whose parents worked at the mill during that time.
Former employees and their families are invited to the dedication, officials said.
