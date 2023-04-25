Jefferson could be looking to acquire Jackson County’s administrative building and other related property in the downtown city limits as the county prepares to break ground on its new administrative complex.
Jefferson city planner Jerry Weitz presented a proposal for the potential acquisition at the Jefferson City Council’s April 24 meeting.
The county will likely surplus property that comprises 6.35 acres fronting on Athens St., Park Ave., Pine St. and Gordon St. The total acreage includes the administrative facility, the Jackson EMS facility, an open space behind Jefferson’s city hall and Bill Mahaffey Ln.
It is assumed that the administrative facility will be torn down and Jackson EMS may remain at its site until it locates another property in the downtown area, Weitz said.
The surplus property could be key for Jefferson’s downtown redevelopment — something the city has been looking at for many years.
“[Downtown redevelopment] has been on the books since 2016,” councilmember Clint Roberts said. “It's been harboring on the Focus and Execute plan for a number of years as an unfunded project. We've been beaten up over lack of vision downtown.”
“It is a huge infill opportunity for the city,” he added. “This to me is a key opportunity to show some vision for our downtown.”
Weitz also referred to the property as a “linchpin” for downtown redevelopment, though he noted there is still time to formulate a position on whether the city has any interest in the property.
One concern the city has about acquisition is the price tag.
The city has looked at swapping its fire station on Washington St. for the surplus property, giving Jackson EMS another facility, but it is likely that the station would not be suitable for EMS operations.
Jefferson could look at partnering with the county and Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on a possible joint project to help with costs, city manager Priscilla Murphy said. The DDA could help with getting bonds issued, she added.
Previous concept plans for redevelopment drawn up by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government did include a new town center consisting of a county space, a DDA space and an amphitheater.
“I think we saw some vision being cast during this planning process that did not include how do you pay for it and that's been the frustration of our citizenship, that's been the frustration of this council,” mayor Jon Howell said. “To me, it’s going to just fuel frustration for people to see us wrestle with the same ideas over and over and over again . . . to give people false hope that we have these reserve funds on hand I think is just going to feed into the frustration.”
“I just ask everyone to consider the bandwidth of what this city can do without taking out additional debt,” he continued. “I for one am not going to be in support of massive millage rate increases, so we just have to be thoughtful about all those things. Is it on the wish list? Absolutely. Do I want it? Yes, enthusiastically. Do I want to make people pay more taxes to do it? No sir, I don’t.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 24, the council:
• received a presentation about Georgia Cities Week from community development director Michele Head. There are a number of events to highlight the city during the week, including a meet-and-greet with city leaders, a tour of the Crawford W. Long Museum, a community-wide day of kindness, a “Touch a Truck” event, a utilities appreciation lunch and a movie at Hughey Park. Students in the city school system did art and social media activities showcasing their favorite spots and love for Jefferson, which were also highlighted in a video created by Jefferson Middle School students.
• received updates about the recreation department and downtown parking plans. An additional 30 to 40 parking spaces will soon be available at City Park near the site of the old tennis courts. Jefferson Parks and Recreation director Fenton Morris is getting updated price quotes and bids for the possible option of pickleball courts and a dog park proposed for City Park, Murphy said. City staff is also working on bids and updated drawings for the downtown parking project.
• proclaimed May 2023 as Historic Preservation Month. April 23-29, 2023, was also recognized as National Library Week.
• appointed Lamar Roberts to the DDA.
• approved the final plat for Northminster Farms, a 130-lot active adult community zoned PCD Conditional and comprising 67.334 acres on YZ Sailors Rd. and Mauldin Rd.
• approved an ordinance amending permitted use provisions and defining certain uses for Jefferson’s downtown district. Uses that are not permitted in the Downtown Business District zoning include body piercing establishments, bail bonding services, payday loan establishments, personal forecasting services, pawn shops, tattoo studios and vapor bars/lounges (including hookah lounges).
• approved a conditional use permit for 0.89 acres located at 171 Jett Roberts Rd. for a modified home occupation. The permit allows for non-passenger vehicles to be parked on-site as well as the storage of tree removal equipment in connection with a tree removal company. A condition placed on the property is that no more than six commercial vehicles are allowed on-site at any given time.
