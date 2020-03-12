Jefferson leaders have revisited a rezoning request that would allow 300 apartments on 74.9 acres on Concord Rd. near I-85.
The applicant, Alliance residential, wishes to combine tracts of roughly 70 and four acres into one lot zoned multifamily residential. The applicant also asks that a five-year moratorium on building be lifted to allow for construction. The previous land owner harvested timber without notice, resulting in the moratorium. The property is in its fourth year of that construction freeze.
The matter originally came before the council in October of 2019.
The rezoning is a revision of a 2003 multifamily zoning on the property that would have allowed 312 apartments.
Approximately 70 percent of the property lies in a flood plain and wouldn’t be utilized. The applicant has asked for a variance to a city stream-buffer requirement for the portion it plans to use, reducing that from 50 to 25 feet.
Plans call for a 50 percent mix of one and two-bedroom apartments.
No one from the public spoke against the request during the council’s March 9 meeting.
In another zoning matter, the council is considering a small development that would bring six houses to Gordon Street. The council tabled its decision on this last month.
The original zoning of this 1.53-acre lot allowed for 12 units but the project applicant, Brandt Bentley, plans to reduce that number to six. The homes would sell for between $275,000 and $300,000.
The number of driveways was reduced from six to three shared driveways due to concerns from the council. Five-foot sidewalks were added to the project.
The development would also require a rezoning from multi-family residential to a planned community development (PCD).
Bentley seeks to reduce the 10 acres required for the rezoning and development of a PCD to the 1.53-acre size of the lot. He also requests a variance to waive a required 20 percent of open space for a PCD.
The city council will vote on the matter March 23.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council discussed sharing the cost of a sidewalk the city is mandating that a proposed business build in front of its location on the southside of Mahaffey Street.
The city would supervise and bid the contract out.
The city also requires a sidewalk to be constructed on Hill Street as well, but city staff believe the cost to construct it would be too great and limited space do it.
The applicants, Jeremy and Delinah Kozup, had sought to waive the requirement but the council denied the request. The Kozups plan to dedicate 15 feet fronting Mahaffey Street to the city to allow it to provide assistance.
Melissa Wood D’Ambrose, who said she is the Kozup’s neighbor, told the council that while she favors a sidewalk-friendly community a burden is being placed on the Kozups.
“You’re basically requiring them to have a sidewalk where nothing leads to it, and nothing leads from it,” she said. “And we’re taking city funds that are set aside for this for just a sidewalk in the middle of nowhere for no reason.”
On another matter related to sidewalks, councilman Clint Roberts proposed that the city consider a master plan for sidewalks.
Roberts said the city is in a position “where we need to start really making some choices on how we get to a walkable city.”
The council also:
•heard that employee health insurance would increase by six percent.
•reviewed a request to accept sewer lines and a sewer lift station at Hardin Terrace Apartments.
•heard a request from Northeast Georgia Health Systems to reduce the minimum frontage on a public street for a pump station from 30 to zero feet and to reduce a natural buffer requirement from 30 feet to five feet for a medial office.
•reviewed a budget adjustment request for $60,000 to buy an air compressor for the city fire department.
•began review of its annual comprehensive plan update. The council was presented the update earlier in the year than previous years because city staff wants to include a new recreation center building on Peach Hill in the document. If the building is submitted as part of the update, Jefferson can apply impact fees to the project.
•reviewed rules and regulations, including those for food service, after meeting with the Jackson County Health Department. The city has yet to adopt these rules. These regulations would mirror state health rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.