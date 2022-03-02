The City of Jefferson will begin assisting residents who recently discovered a water leak that spiked the price of their monthly water bill.
At the Feb. 28 voting session, the Jefferson City Council approved adjusting the city’s water leak adjustment policy. The adjustments are for one billing cycle and do not include internal leaks. The adjustment also retroactively went into effect on January 1, so residents already hit by a spiked water bill will be eligible.
The plan is temporary and the council plans to vote on an insurance agreement that would raise the price of monthly water bills by around $2 at a later meeting. The insurance would assist residents who had an unknown leak on their property. The council is considering whether to let residents opt-in or opt-out of the service.
Once the insurance agreement is approved, the city will advertise the plan to Jefferson residents before ending the water leak adjustment policy.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• approved the rezoning of 5.68 acres on Storey Ln. north of Hardin Terrace Cir. from highway commercial to single-family residential for the purpose of subdividing the land into five separate lots.
• approved the $30,000 purchase of vehicles and a mounted tag reader for the Jefferson Police Department. The funds will come from the JPD's school speed cameras.
• approved the planting and maintenance of trees and laying of pine straw between I-85 and the four ramps at exit 137. The total cost of the project is $41,000 and funds will come from the city’s hotel/motel tax.
