The much-discussed speed cameras in Jefferson’s school zones will become a reality.
The Jefferson City Council approved the automated speed detection and ticketing devises with a 4-1 vote Nov. 25 after deliberating on the issue for over a month. Jon Howell cast the lone “no” vote.
The devices, using lasers, will detect speeders in school zones and automatically cite violators. City leaders have not yet determined when speed cameras would be installed or when enforcement would take effect. A 30-day warning period, however, is expected to precede the beginning of enforcement.
The city will contract with Blue Line Solutions for these laser-based speed cameras. It will retain 65 percent of revenue from speeding fines and Blue Line will collect the remaining 35 percent. Because of this payment structure, the city wasn’t required to seek bids for this equipment.
Jefferson police chief Joe Wirthman requested the city contract with Blue Line because it was the lone company he found utilizing laser technology — which he believes to be more accurate than radar — in speed cameras.
The city is locked into a one-year contract with Blue Line, though the terms originally called for a two-year agreement. Blue Line owner Mark Hutchinson agreed to reduce the contract length.
A graduated fine system for more multiple offenses was also discussed by the council, yet the scale has not yet been determined.
Fines would be considered civil fines and not count towards points on a motorist’s driving record. Each ticket must be approved by the Jefferson Police Department. Data collected by Blue Line will also not be sold to a third party.
Motorists will not be ticketed unless traveling 11 mph over the speed limit or faster through school zones. Signage will alert drivers of speed-camera zones prior to entry. Digital speed displays will also notify drivers of their speed 500 feet before reaching the surveillance zone.
Motorists will be subject to automated ticketing only when school is in session. The council discussed ticketing speeders from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Speed cameras will be calibrated daily.
Councilman Mark Mobley presented a proposal for the speed cameras and much of his input was used by the council in approving the technology. Mobley, anticipating that speed cameras might not be popular among citizens, asked Wirthman if he still believed this was the correct decision.
“People love to feel safe, but they hate to be hit in their pocketbook,” Mobley said to Wirthman. “With that in mind, that this is going to cost some of the esteem, some of the respect of you and your officers, do you still feel like this is the right thing to do?”
Wirthman answered “absolutely.”
“We’re here to protect the public, and I think this is one of the ways we protect our children,” Wirthman said.
Jefferson mayor Steve Quinn opposed the speed cameras, contending that alternative methods of reducing speed in school zones should be considered first.
Howell, the lone dissenter among the councilmen, said he wrestled with his decision to vote “no.” But discussions with his constituents, along with his own concerns, led him to oppose the speed cameras. Like Quinn, he said he felt other options needed consideration.
“I think all options are on the table when it comes to school safety and our kids, but at this point in time, I don’t think we’ve done everything that’s in front of us to be able to implement this technology,” Howell said.
Councilman-elect Clint Roberts also spoke against the speed cameras, expressing concern that the technology wasn’t bid-out. He also asked why radar wasn’t “good enough for enforcement.”
Jefferson resident Rob Shanahan voiced his disappointment with the vote, too, questioning the need for speed cameras. He noted that the ticketing hours discussed by the council coincide with “flashing light” hours in school zones. Traffic congestion around the schools is common during those hours.
“I’m not sure where the speeders are going to be,” Shanahan said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved, with a 4-1 vote, a variance request from C&M Commercial Investors to waive a primary building material requirement for property at 1080 Academy Church Road to allow for a commercial shop. The applicant wishes to use metal fascia for two sides of the building instead of using brick on all four sides. Howell voted “no.”
•approved city-ordinance amendments to better define guidelines for open burning.
•approved a resolution to amend and re-adopt fee schedules for the building, planning and development and fire departments.
•approved a resolution accepting a sanitary sewer line from Aldi, Inc.
