The Jefferson City Council has awarded a total of $3.65 million worth of bids for multiple infrastructure projects.
The council voted unanimously Aug. 24 to accept a $1.53 million bid from Pittman Construction Company to widen a section of Hog Mountain Rd;, a $1.41 million bid from Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors for water distribution system improvements; and a $699,750 bid from J&K Utilities for a water main replacement on Gordon St.
All accepted bids were the low bids for each respective project.
BUDGET CHANGES
Jefferson’s tentative $11.56 million budget underwent some tweaks as the city council works toward voting on a final budget next month.
City administrator Priscilla Murphy increased motor vehicle tax revenue to $450,000, up from the $92,000 figure that appeared on the initial budget draft. Murphy raised that dollar figure based on recent motor vehicle tax revenue received by the city that had lagged behind, as well as additional information from the county.
She also reduced the budget line item for LOST revenue from $2.4 million to $2.3 million after councilman Mark Mobley expressed reservations about the amount at the council’s Aug. 10 meeting.
But Mobley was still uncomfortable with the $2.3 million figure.
“I still look at that number and go, ‘Well, we’ve made $200,000 (a month in LOST) twice in our entire history,” he said. “It’s still a big projection.”
With these changes, the city would use $104,989 worth of reserves for the budget, down from the $381,175 initially proposed.
The proposed budget for 2020-21 is down 0.78 percent from last year’s $11.66 million budget.
Murphy has proposed maintaining a millage rate of 5.75 for the 2020-21 budget, but the council must host public hearings in September in order to finalize that rate. Because the tax digest grew in 2020, maintaining that rate — instead of rolling it back – would constitute a tax increase and require the hearings.
QUINN HONORED
Former Mayor Steve Quinn, who resigned his seat due to a job change and impending sale of his home in Jefferson, was honored by the council at the beginning of the Aug. 24 meeting.
Quinn served on the council from 2012 until 2018, when he then took over as mayor.
Mobley said Quinn “redefined the position” of mayor during his two-and-a-half year tenure.
“You were a mayor who was of the people and for the people,” Mobley said. “You gave them a voice in their government and a champion to fight for their rights. Every mayor that follows you will have to live up to the example you set.”
Quinn told the council, “it has been an honor to be associated with this group.”
“I want to thank you for your friendship, your diligence, your staying on top of things and doing what’s best for the City of Jefferson,” he said. “So, thank you, and remember, it’s those people (Quinn pointed to the citizens) that we represent ... do it for them.”
A special election has been called to fill Quinn’s seat, and councilman Jon Howell has announced his intention to run for the post.
Mayor pro team Clint Roberts is overseeing Jefferson’s meetings in the interim.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a rezoning of 1.316 acres on Mahaffey St. from C-1 to C-2 for applicants Jeremy and Delina Kozup to allow a tenant to use the space for a gym and retail.
•approved budget adjustments of $7,000 for fire vehicle equipment; $55,000 to budget SPLOST 6 money to purchase extraction equipment and $629,848 to account for federal CARES act money to be used for expenses brought on the by COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES money most be spent by Sept. 1.
