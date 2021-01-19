Discussion of a swimming facility in Jefferson has resurfaced after talks of an aquatic center in town stalled back in 2019.
The issue re-emerged Friday (Jan. 15) during the Jefferson City Council’s annual retreat. Multiple council members again expressed interest in the possibility of a swimming venue for the local youth and high school competitive swimmers, as well as the community’s adults and seniors.
Mayor Jon Howell, who introduced the discussion, said the scale of the originally-envisioned aquatic center was too large for the community’s population. The city commissioned a $14,000 feasibility study in 2019 for an aquatic center.
Howell suggested looking into a smaller project using the existing footprint at the outdoor swimming pool on Memorial Dr., which is currently inadequate to host meets.
“The first pillar in this for me is, ‘Can we afford it?’” Howell said. “Many of us want it. But if we can’t afford it, then it’s just not going to move off the 1-yard line.”
The mayor said facility would likely have to be enclosed.
“But I don’t want to necessarily let that kill it if that’s too expensive,” Howell said. “I still think there’s still ways to improve that pool to accomplish some very powerful things for our recreational folks."
Howell envisioned the cost being “north of one-tenth of what we were being asked to consider with an aquatic center.”
First-term councilman Cody Cain, who said a swimming facility was an issue on which he campaigned, agreed that the scale of the aquatic center wasn’t feasible for Jefferson. But, like Howell, he wants to explore the possibility of creating a smaller venue at the existing Memorial Dr. facility.
Cain, who has a daughter who swims competitively in high school, suggested an enclosed 25-yard pool with 12 lanes.
Councilman Mark Mobley said a swimming facility would help sustain a sense of community in a growing city.
“I don’t know that we can afford it, but I think that we should explore it,” he said.
City attorney Ronnie Hopkins, who is also the Jefferson Board of Education chairman, said the school system would support the project.
“The schools, as much as we can, would actually agree to participate with the city to make something work for the swim teams,” he said.
Hopkins said the strides the school system has made in athletic facilities for Jefferson students haven't included the swimming program.
“The swim team … is the one place we don’t provide adequate facilities for,” Hopkins said.
Should the council move on the project, the city would seek partnerships with the surrounding school systems for financial support. Councilman Steve Kinney even suggested corporate partnerships.
Councilman Clint Roberts said a more definitive plan for a potential venue is needed before costs can be considered.
According to city finance director Amy Pirkle, $200,000 is available within the budget for pool improvements at Memorial Dr.. The school system, however, owns that property. Applying city money for upgrades would require an intergovernmental agreement between the schools and the city.
Councilman Malcolm Gramley stressed that point.
“We cannot spend city money on school property,” Gramley said. “According to what I was told, we need an interagency agreement between the city and the school … Until we have something like that, I don’t believe it’s legal to spend city dollars on school property.”
Roberts said the city appears to be “coming back to the idea of an aquatic center without calling it an aquatic center.” He suggested the city consider finding land for a facility if it decides ultimately decides to build one.
“This is just me speaking out loud, (but) whatever our vision is, I don’t know that we can accommodate what we want to do at the current location,” he said. “I would love to find a place that can maybe supplement the rec center."
Roberts said a new location could allow the pool at Memorial Stadium to be filled-in, providing more space for parking.
But Howell stressed that his vision “is to repurpose what is already there.”
Cain believes any swimming venue Jefferson provided would be well-used. He said Jefferson High School swimmers are forced to drive to either Gainesville or Athens for practice lane space or swim in a meet. Other local high schools deal with the same issue, he said, and would be interested in paying to utilize a facility. Cain said Jackson County’s swimming team is paying $4,000 a season to use lanes at Lanier Aquatics in Gainesville.
“I promise you they’re going to want to come pay to swim in our pool,” he said.
The council verbally agreed to leave discussion of a swimming facility "on the board” for 2021.
IMPROVEMENTS TO I-85 EXIT?
Among the other topics discussed at Jefferson’s seven-hour retreat was the city’s exit on I-85 with Howell and several others agreeing that the area is an eyesore.
“I think our exit has to be a part of our story,” Howell said. “I think a picture tells 1,000 words, and a beautification of our exit is something important to me.”
Joe Savage, of the streets department, offered to send his crew to tend to much-needed grass cutting and trash pickup, a job which falls under the responsibility of the DOT.
Concerns were also expressed about improving the area in hopes of attracting more hotels to the exit.
Police chief Joe Wirthman noted a high number of accidents that have occurred in that area, running from Hog Mountain Rd. up to the Pendergrass Flea Market. He said “it’s only going to get worse.”
“We’re going to have to consider fixing those roadways up there so we don’t have as many accidents,” Withman said.
PROJECT PRIORITIES, OTHER ISSUES
The council looked its capital projects with the city’s water and sewer improvements — which includes the construction of Parks Creek Reservoir and a new water and sewer station along I-85 — being the most immediate short-term needs.
Addressing the sewer situation along I-85, public works director Jeff Killip said the current facility, which is at 75 percent capacity, will be "over permit" when a proposed 300 apartments are constructed on Concord Rd. along with the projected waste from four warehouses that are currently vacant.
Killip said he's been working "for years" to get the go-ahead for preliminary work for the plant before design can begin.
He projects it will take at least five years for the new plant to come on line.
City manager Priscilla Murphy said a fire station is also needed on the outskirts of the city to improve response time and the city’s ISO rating.
Other emerging needs include building an access road leading out the city parking lot behind Subway and stormwater work on College Avenue.
Elsewhere, should the school system partner with the city for funding, a swimming facility could be included among the list of shorter-term projects, according to Murphy. She also said a sidewalk masterplan could be a shorter-term project.
Murphy said the city must decide if it will match whatever grant money is provided for the renovation of the city’s historic Roosevelt Theater in downtown.
Murphy reported that the city’s new recreation center building project on Peach Hill Dr. is still in the design phase, due to higher costs than expected for drawings. An existing building on the property site is also being removed.
Gramley said street and road maintenance and upgrades are needed long term. It was also noted that the sewer and water infrastructure in downtown is over 100 years old.
Other discussions at the retreat included creating a subcommittee for revision of the city’s charter and codes to modernize outdated sections.
“The city has changed,” Howell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.