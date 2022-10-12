The Jefferson City Council discussed an applicant’s request to de-annex a 36.28-acre property from inside the city limits into unincorporated Jackson County during its Oct. 10 meeting.
The property is part of a larger quarry tract that is mostly inside unincorporated Jackson County along Valentine Industrial Pkwy. at I-85.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners recently approved accepting the tract if Jefferson agrees to de-annex it. The part inside the city is only a small portion of the overall quarry site and the owners, Calmat Company (Vulcan Materials) wants all of the project within one jurisdiction.
The BOC also gave approval to an expansion of the site earlier this year.
In other business, the council held a moment of silence for Elijah DeWitt at its Oct. 10 work session.
DeWitt was a Jefferson High School wide receiver. He was killed in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall on Oct. 5.
“I know so many are hurting,” mayor Jon Howell said. “His teammates, his friends [and] his family are in a very difficult space right now. I want to lift them up.”
In other business Oct. 10, the council:
- approved a FY22 budget adjustment for an additional 2022 police vehicle that became available.
- discussed a FY22 budget adjustment to allocate donations received by the Jefferson Public Library.
- discussed a FY22 budget adjustment to allot Tree Bank money for the I-85 beautification project.
