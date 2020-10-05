Early voting for mayor and a city council seat in Jefferson opens Monday, Oct. 12.
The voting will be to fill the unexpired terms for mayor and for the District 3 council seat.
Jon Howell is the only candidate for mayor.
Christine Dalton and Cody Cain will face each other for the District 3 seat.
Early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Oct. 12-30 at the Jefferson Civic Center.
Election day voting on Nov. 3 will also be held at the civic center.
