Jefferson leaders elected council member Steve Kinney to serve as the mayor pro tempore for 2023 during the Jan. 9 council meeting.
Doug Kidd and David Quilliams were also sworn in as judges for the city municipal court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Jefferson leaders elected council member Steve Kinney to serve as the mayor pro tempore for 2023 during the Jan. 9 council meeting.
Doug Kidd and David Quilliams were also sworn in as judges for the city municipal court.
In other business Jan. 9, the council:
• appointed city clerk Wendy Wilson to serve as city election superintendent for the 2023 general election.
• considered the qualifying fees for the 2023 general election.
• considered the appointment of members to the Historic Preservation Commission.
• considered a FY23 budget amendment to set up the budget for two school resource officers.
• considered a request for a conditional use permit for metal manufacturing in the LI (Light Industrial) district. Jaeger Fabrication seeks the permit for 8.093 acres on Wolf Way, located within the Central Jackson Industrial Park.
• considered a request for a modification of zoning conditions to remove the condition of zoning approval that requires dedication of a 20 ft.-wide strip of property for a greenway trail. Applicant Bradford David is planning an office building for 8.07 acres on Old Pendergrass Rd. and Hwy. 129. There will be an alternative road alignment to facilitate greenway path construction, created by the Gateway Crossing development.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.