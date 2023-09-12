A controversial zoning modification request led to a lengthy discussion during the Jefferson City Council’s work session on Sept. 11.
The council is slated to vote on the proposed modification requests at its Sept. 25 meeting.
At issue is an 8-acre tract off of Nelson Dr. between Hwy. 129 (business) and Storey Ln. But what would appear to be a simple modification request has created a complex stew of competing interests that in many ways, leaves the city council with few good options.
The tract was originally part of a larger 17-acre tract rezoned to multi-family housing (MFR) in 2009 by the city. One of the conditions of the original MFR zoning was that the property would be developed for 55+ individuals.
Since 2009, part of the property has been developed, leaving the 8 acres under discussion undeveloped. Over the years, several modifications have been made to the original rezoning, according to staff reports.
Rob Alexander told the council Monday night that his request is to modify the conditions to do away with the 55+ requirement for the remaining 8 acres and to allow disturbing the vegetation on the north property line buffer to accommodate a sewer line issue, but then building a fence or tall vegetation buffer to replace it.
Alexander said the plans call for building 55 townhome condominiums on the property in the price range of $350,000 each with a minimum of 80% owner-occupied.
But his request fell into a roiling debate in the city about allowing more housing that might attract additional students into the city school system, which is already dealing with growth pressures.
Alexander noted that concern in his remarks to the council, saying that his late grandfather, Jack Davidson who once owned the property, was a long-time member of the Jefferson Board of Education. Alexander also noted that his wife is currently an assistant principal in the school system. He said he is sensitive to the issues related to the school system and that the townhomes would, among other things, be limited to no more than two bedrooms to help quell their use by families with multiple children.
But the Jefferson School System sent a letter on Sept. 8 to the council opposing removing the 55+ condition for the development. In addition, Jefferson High School football coach Travis Nolan, who lives near the proposed development, was one of several people who spoke in opposition to the project Monday night.
“At the end of the day, it’s about money,” he said.
The issue is also complicated at the personal level:Alexander is part of the law firm Davidson, Hopkins & Alexander with city council attorney Ronnie Hopkins, who also serves as the chairman of the Jefferson Board of Education.
In addition to concerns about the impact on city schools, several people spoke against allowing encroachment into the buffer zone on the north side of the property. They said the existing trees and vegetation should be left undisturbed. Neighboring homeowners said they were concerned about having privacy behind their houses from the townhomes.
Alexander argued that building a tall fence or planting appropriate vegetation along the buffer would offer more privacy than leaving the vegetation that is already there.
But the discussion also veered off into questions about what constitutes a 55+ community; does that mean everyone who lives there has to be 55+, or just one member of the household?
City planning consultant Jerry Weitz advised the city to be careful about going too far away from federal laws which govern housing rules for 55+ individuals.
The discussion also delved into questions about owner-occupied issues vs. rentals.
OTHER ZONING
In other zoning matters, the city held public hearings on:
• amending the city’s Hwy. 129 corridor overlay district to reduce the buffer width from 50 to 25 feet for commercial development.
• amending the city ordinances for height requirements for hotels and climate controlled storage facilities to allow for taller buildings.
