Two large-scale projects within Jefferson are reportedly still moving along.
City administrator Priscilla Murphy said construction work on a mixed-use re-development of the city’s old mill should begin by early spring, while work on a retail center at the intersection of the Hwy. 129 and Old Pendergrass Rd. should start up by early 2021.
Murphy said some of the financing for the mill redevelopment has been more difficult than normal as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The development will have multiple uses, including retail and residential spaces. Jefferson Church also plans to relocate there. Work on the church portion of the project and apartments will likely begin first.
As for the retail center, Murphy said those plans “are already in and in process.”
Murphy checked into both projects at the direction of the council after a citizen asked about them during the council’s Nov. 9 work session.
In other business, the council:
•approved an annexation and zoning request for 5.06 acres on Martin Luther King Dr. as a medium density residential district for the construction of a single-family home. A condition was placed on the property restricting the amount of homes the applicant, or future property owners, could build on the property.
•approved a conditional use permit for applicant Ira Studivant to operate a cosmetology business from her home on Isaiah Dr. The in-home business will be limited to 10 clients a week.
•heard that there were few difference between Jefferson’s incentives for downtown businesses and that of Monroe and Winder. At the request of the city council, city staff had looked into those cities’ incentive plans due to their recent success in attracting restaurants to their downtown districts. The main difference between Jefferson and Monroe’s downtowns was Monroe’s allowance for a entertainment district.
•heard two “guesstimate” quotes — one for $90,250 and the other for $174,197 — to build an exit road from a city parking lot located south of the downtown square. The lower price, submitted by a company that did not make a site visit, could range from 30 percent cheaper to 50 percent more expensive than the estimated price. The council expects to receive more definitive quotes during its December work session. The council is considering two route options for the road. One would run to the north side of Regions Bank on Gordon Street and the other to the south of it.
•heard that the state department of transportation hasn’t yet reached a decision on a permit request to place two city gateway signs on the Hwy. 129 Bypass right-of-way.
(1) comment
Do we know anything about the retail center? Thanks!
