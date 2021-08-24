The Jefferson City Council heard complaints on Aug. 23 from several downtown businesses about special events that tie up parking in the area.
City manager Priscilla Murphy had proposed putting a moratorium on special public facility use permits downtown, but in the end the council took no action.
Mike Martin, owner of Revival Hall, spoke in opposition to the proposed moratorium. Martin said parking isn't an issue for Revival Hall and wanted the city and business owners to come up with creative solutions to city parking problems.
"To me, a moratorium is silly," Martin said. "We talk about wanting a busy and active downtown — well, let's put a moratorium on downtown events? Why would we go into a moratorium? Why not say 'hold on, is there something we can do together as a team to come up with a solution?' No one is having those conversations.
"Frankly, when I send those conversations to the council, I get no response. I'm over here as a business owner, now with a moratorium, and I'm saying nobody's reaching out to say can we do something creative. To me, that's a miss from the council."
But several other area business owners said the special events impact parking downtown and their businesses.
The owners Diesel Donuts and Friends, as well as Alex Jerebie (owner of east public square building) were in favor of the moratorium, each citing Jefferson's deficits in parking and infrastructure.
Jerebie, who's owned the building since 2008, urged the city to expand the East Public Square lot. He also said he was willing to pay a portion of the project himself since the businesses in his building are affected.
Ray Stanjevich, owner of Friends Jefferson Grill, said if he had a friend who wanted to open a restaurant in downtown Jefferson, he'd tell them to wait a while.
"Continuing with the special use permit, I don't think it makes any sense," Stanjevich said. "The infrastructure in downtown Jefferson just is not there to shut down streets, to block off parking lots for a special use permit. There has to be a different answer. Hopefully [the council] can come up with one in conjunction with all of the business people in downtown Jefferson. I want everybody down there to be successful."
Jay McClay, owner of Diesel Donuts, said if his business wasn't a quick counter service, he wouldn't have opened downtown because of parking. He said that since much of his clientele are younger mothers, a bulk of his potential customers aren't willing to walk from the back lot with a small child, a dozen donuts and coffee. McClay also expressed concerns about Dunkin Donuts coming to the Kroger shopping center, saying that downtown parking issues would cause his customers to shop elsewhere.
