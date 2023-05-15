A controversial proposal for a new subdivision in Jefferson on Elder Drive may get some additional discussion at the Jefferson City Council on May 22, but the council won't vote on the plan until June.

At its May 8 meeting, the council heard a proposal to develop 34.5 acres on Elder Dr. for a single-family home subdivison. The city's planning commission had previously reviewed the project and heard a lot of public pushback about the plan, eventually voting to recommend denial to the council. 

