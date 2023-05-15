A controversial proposal for a new subdivision in Jefferson on Elder Drive may get some additional discussion at the Jefferson City Council on May 22, but the council won't vote on the plan until June.
At its May 8 meeting, the council heard a proposal to develop 34.5 acres on Elder Dr. for a single-family home subdivison. The city's planning commission had previously reviewed the project and heard a lot of public pushback about the plan, eventually voting to recommend denial to the council.
But since that planning board meeting, RWH Homes, the developer of the proposed project, has made some additional changes to the plans, a situation several council members said they wanted more details about before voting.
Developers said on May 8 that they would be willing to seek a rezoning for an R-1 development with 3/4 acre lots and homes at or above the $500,000 price range. The project had originally called for an R-2 development with 43 houses. Since no details about how many homes would be involved in an R-1 rezoning, the council voted to delay a final vote until its June meeting.
JETT ROBERTS RD. PROJECT
In another zoning discussion, the council heard a proposal for an event facility and short-term rental facility on 18 acres on Lakeview Dr. off of Jett Roberts Rd. The property has a house and an outbuilding already. Owner Jeff Rolander said he wants to make the outbuilding a reception hall facility for weddings and for the existing house to be available for short-term rentals for events. Rolander said he would like to keep the property in the family, but if it couldn't generate income from special event use, he might have it developed into a subdivision of 16-18 homes.
Several area residents spoke against the proposal. The city's planning board had previously heard the plans and voted to recommend denial to the council.
But several members of the council noted that if the special event use isn't approved, the city would have no say on the property being developed with multiple homes since it's already zoned R-1. Rolander is seeking an AG-R zoning, a downgrade from R-1 but one that allows special event facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.