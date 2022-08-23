Jefferson leaders recently got a look at options for a new logo design for the city.
The goal is for a simpler, cleaner and more recognizable logo than the current version, Jefferson City Council members said.
Current ideas brought by the logo committee include a circle with a “J” depicted in different colors and a logo reminiscent of the city’s gateway welcome signs.
The council will discuss the designs again in September to give time for the final renderings, amidst technical difficulties with images at the council’s August 22 meeting.
“This won't be a full-blown marketing rollout where we change everything in the city overnight,” mayor Jon Howell said about the current re-branding plans. “It would be an organic rollout where [for example] when we order a new truck that it will be wrapped with the new logo, not replace all the ones that are already there.”
In other business August 22, the council:
