Michael Rubio pitched a re-imagined Jefferson Cotton Mill for a multi-use facility to city leaders this week in hopes they will give a green-light to the project.
In a half-hour presentation to the Jefferson City Council on May 11, Rubio, of Blue Frog Construction, detailed plans to covert the 400,000 square-foot historic mill space into its next incarnation — a mixed-use development to include restaurants, office spaces, high-end luxury apartments, a sports training facility and a entertainment venue. A local church also plans to relocate to the property.
The Jefferson City Council will vote May 18 over a variance request and two street closures needed for the project to move forward.
Rubio asked for a variance to reduce the required parking for a development of this size from 1,517 spaces to 756. He’s also asked that portions of Cobb St., Railroad Ave. and McKensie Ave. be closed to create parking spaces around the buildings and remove traffic.
The project came before the council without a recommendation from Jefferson’s planning commission, which reviewed Rubio’s proposal on May 4.
This was the city council’s first meeting since March, having imposed a month-long break in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The council sat spaced apart and several wore masks as footage was live-streamed via Facebook, allowing the public to view the council’s business. But there were some audio problems during the live stream, including a stretch of several minutes when Rubio began taking questions from the council.
POSITIVE COMMENTS
Mayor Steve Quinn spoke positively about the plan.
“It’s a great project,” he said. “It’s an exciting project.”
And councilman Malcolm Gramley was receptive to the road closures, particularly Cobb St.
“It’s probably one of the better things we can do because I don’t know how many times I’ve been by there and seen a tractor trailer hung up … moving that out of the way seems like a positive to me,” he said.
If given the go-ahead, Rubio will look to rejuvenate a structure that dates back to the 1800s in some areas. The building has received around 14 additions over the last 100 years, though the last came in the late 1940s.
“The building is historical,” Rubio said. “We want to keep it that way.”
APARTMENTS
Plans call for 70-90 apartment units targeting a higher-end clientele that would eat at the development’s restaurants and spend money at the businesses.
Floor plans call for one- and two-bedroom and studio units, though a few three-bedroom units are possible. Rent would cost $1.25 per square foot.
The apartments would incorporate the historic appearance of the original windows of the 19th-building. In fact, construction costs for all windows would total around $1 million. The historic look and function of those structures are required to qualify for federal state tax credits, according to Rubio.
Plans also call for a courtyard, which would allow for music and festivals.
Rubio estimates an economic impact between $25-$35 million annually in sales from the development.
“I think we’re cautious when we throw those numbers out, but I do think that’s a pretty good amount of money,” Rubio said.
Rubio added that it’s important that businesses at the restored mill don’t compete with those downtown.
He also addressed parking concerns, noting that the traffic of the church relocating to this site would largely be limited to Sunday mornings.
An event venue on the property would likely generate the highest volume of traffic. Rubio said if an event requires over 200 spots, a request must be submitted to the landlord 30 days in advance. Valet service must be provided as well.
Rubio said renovation work would begin in August with a completion date possible in late winter or early spring in 2021.
He said the development strikes a balance between honoring the town’s heritage and adding new components.
“Instead of having a major development, we kind of pay homage to what Jefferson really is,” Rubio said. “It’s a nice, small town. It still keeps that vibe and it kind of pays respect and tribute to the past, but its also pretty cool for the future.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•reviewed a design presentation for renovation of the city’s historic Roosevelt Theater, which will include — among other features — a curved-side marquee, exterior box office window and 105 seats. A permanent stage is not in the plans due to space issues.
•heard a request from applicant Dry Pond Industrial Holdings, LLC, to modify a condition that limits wall signage on buildings fronting I-85. The applicant owns 65 acres Horace Rd. and Dry Pond Rd. where a warehouse is planned. The applicant removed two billboards from its original plan.
•heard a recommendation to award a bid of $227,480 for the purchase and installation of six standby generators for sewer lift stations and water plant to Caldwell Electrical Contractors.
