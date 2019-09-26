Following multiple discussions over the past month, the Jefferson leaders unanimously approved the city's millage rate and budget for 2020 on Sept. 23.
The city council unanimously passed a millage rate of 5.75, a .15 drop from the current rate of 5.9, to provide a small property tax decrease for city residents.
“I think there’s been a good deal of discussion, and a great deal of thought has gone into this process,” councilman Jon Howell said. “I think this is a measured approach, but a meaningful approach to a tax reduction for our citizens.”
Howell said the decrease comes as surrounding cities have raised their millage rates.
“I think this will be appreciated by our citizens,” he said.
The council then unanimously OK’d an $11.66 million budget. The spending plan is down 8.1 percent from last year’s budget. The budget calls for $4.33 million in property taxes.
The spending plan included only standard capital improvement projects undertaken by the city annually. The council, however, will review larger capital improvement projects over the next month that it may want to prioritize through budget amendments.
The council also approved a $7.19 million water and sewer budget, down 22.42 percent from last year’s budget.
BOND REFINANCING PASSES
On Thursday, Sept. 19, the council approved a resolution to refinance bonds from 2009 and 2012 that will save the city three years on the term of the bonds and $130,000 over the term of the bonds.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•granted a variance to relax a five-year restriction on the development of land after an unauthorized tree harvest. The applicant, Alliance Residential, will apply the variance to 63.7 acres on Concord Rd. to construct apartments. Conditions of the variance will prohibit the construction of three-bedroom apartments and limit the number of two-bedroom apartments to no more than 50 percent of the total project. The conditions were included to help ease the strain an apartment complex might place on the city school system. The variance passed with a 3-1 vote with Howell casting the lone “no” vote.
•approved financial procedures to address debt management, fund balance and investments.
•approved a resolution to authorize investment in Georgia Fund 1, a local government investment pool.
•approved a request to modify a phase-in of 88 townhomes on Carriage Avenue and Athens Street from three years to two years. No more than 44 townhomes would be built in year one.
•approved a land use management code (LUMC) amendment concerning small wireless facilities to adhere to new state legislation. The new state mandate will allow wireless antennas to be installed on city rights-of way. In two related items, the council approved an ordinance amendment to allow for small cell sites, as well as a design guide for decorative poles for small cell sites in historic districts.
•approved a LUMC amendment that would prohibit mini-warehouses and warehouses or storage buildings in the downtown district.
•approved the city’s five-year comprehensive plan update, which has undergone both regional and state review.
•voted to accept .063 acres of rights-of-way on Mahaffey Street from Cream and Shuga owner Angela D’Zamko
•approved the planning and development department’s fee schedule for 2020.
•voted to condemn land in the Apple Valley area needed to create an easement for Jefferson’s Parks Creek Reservoir project. The action followed a brief closed session. The city will submit $275,000 to the condemnation court for purchase of the property needed. The property owner will have an opportunity to contest through the court.
