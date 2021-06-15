Jefferson leaders could gain more oversight on offsite truck and tractor trailer parking locations as they attempt to remedy trash problems being generated by them.
Trucks and tractor trailers parked along an access road behind McDonald’s near I-85, and the resulting litter, have drawn considerable attention from the council over the past few months. But proposed amendment to the city’s land use management code would make off-site truck and trailer parking a conditional use on C-2-zoned property — requiring a city council vote. The use is permitted under the current code, requiring no vote.
“The change is to make it a conditional use where someone would have to come before the council to provide (a) parking lot off-site for trucks and tractor trailers,” city manger Priscilla Murphy said.
The council reviewed the amendment at its June 14 meeting a week after the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission voted to recommend it on June 7.
Councilman Mark Mobley said the amendment stems from a request made by the council’s interstate exit beautification committee, of which Mobley is a member.
“We would recommend approval of this,” Mobley said. “It’s going to give us more control as a city about where we want truck and trailer parking.”
The city council will vote on the amendment at its June 21 meeting.
SPEED CAMERA REVENUE COULD
BE USED FOR POLICE VEHICLE, BUS CAMERAS
A total of $78,000 of speed camera revenue could be applied toward public safety measures, if approved by the council next week.
The Jefferson City Council, at its June 14 meeting, reviewed a budget adjustment to apply $40,000 of the revenue toward the purchase of a new police vehicle and $38,000 to purchasing school bus cameras and safety signage around Jefferson Memorial Stadium.
The council will vote on the budget adjustment at its June 21 meeting.
Automated speed zone cameras in school zones were installed earlier this year to detect and ticket speeders. All motorists exceeding speed limit by 11 mph or more while school is in session receive a citation.
The devices have generated $148,000 in revenue since their installation.
MAN QUESTIONS COUNCIL ABOUT PROPERTY ACQUISITION
A man whose property the city is attempting to condemn asked the council, just before it adjourned for closed session, if it planned to discuss acquiring his land. The council had voted to enter closed session to discuss property acquisition and potential legal action.
“I don’t have any information about what property y’all may or may not be acquiring,” Daniel Willson said. “So that’s why I’m here tonight to see if it impacts me, and if you are going to acquire the property I’d like know. Just say, ‘Yeah, we’re going to vote to take your property tonight, Mr. Wilson.”
The city needs land Wilson owns in the Apple Valley area for a right-of-way as part of its Parks Creek Reservoir project and held a hearing over the matter last month, during which it voted to proceed with a petition of condemnation for the land.
Council members didn't provide specifics to Wilson about the property up for discussion in closed session.
“With what we have on the agenda tonight, I don’t think that we even have the context for what the property in question is,” councilman Clint Roberts said.
Wilson was invited to return after closed session to witness any action taken by the council. He asked if he could attend the council’s closed session, but was informed he could not. Governing bodies are allowed to discuss certain items — property acquisition, potential litigation and hiring and firing of personnel — without the public present.
Wilson, who lives on Apple Valley Rd., said during last month’s hearing that he turned down an offer from the city in 2018 to purchase the land at half of the city’s appraisal. Wilson said that’s when the city decided to condemn his property. Wilson said he took legal action and a judge ordered the city to return the property to him.
Wilson, at last month’s hearing, said the compensation price offered during this latest attempt to acquire his property is 25% of the initial appraisal.
The council took no action following its closed-session meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a budget adjustment to account for contributions of $230,000 from Jackson County and $111,763 from area businesses to help build a roundabout on Dry Pond Dr. near Circle K convenience store. The $230,000 from Jackson County matches the city’s contribution. “We’re getting ready to get that project bid out,” Murphy said.
●heard a request to remove a zoning condition from a two-acre property off Winder Hwy. applied in 2001 when rezoned to C-2, commercial. The condition required a 10-foot landscape buffer to make developments invisible from the highway. The applicant, Ken Byce, plans to use the property to house a mini-storage facility. Melissa DiAmbrose, who spoke on behalf of Byce, said removing the buffer would allow more visibility for motorists exiting the site.
•heard a resolution to abandon an additional tract of land previously utilized for Horace Head Rd.’s old intersection with Hwy. 82. The property abandonment is tied to a condition for a variance for Dry Pond Industrial Holdings.
