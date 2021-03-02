Jefferson leaders continue to talk project priorities and reviewed a list of improvements and potential improvements during a three-hour called meeting Feb. 25.
But city officials don’t see a wealth of reserves available for projects without money already attached.
The city expects to have $3.84 million in unassigned reserves for 2021, but only $770,000 of that would be available for unfunded projects. City policy requires maintaining a reserve of 25 percent of the city’s annual revenue.
Mayor Jon Howell discussed funding capital projects through a bond issuance and using available reserves to pay for that bond. He noted that capital project costs currently sit “at historic lows.”
But the city’s current bond payments are already $1.7 million annually until 2028.
“Unfortunately, it sounds like seven years from now is when we’ve got some new room for debt service,” Howell said. “So, we need a bridge between now and seven years from now of what we can bite off and chew and pay for.”
FUNDED PROJECTS
The city’s already-funded projects include:
•work related to Parks Creek Reservoir and the I-85 water treatment plant.
•upgrades to the Lawrenceville St. waterline.
•re-paving of Gordon Street.
•replacement of vehicles for the police, fire, street and water and sewer departments.
•a ladder truck for the fire department.
•sidewalks (for which the city has some money).
•a new recreation center building. The city recently found a cheaper civil engineering price for this project, saving up to $40,000 potentially.
•installation of new playground equipment and bathroom improvements at Hughey Park and City Park.
•new gateway signs around town. The city still awaits DOT approval for two signs to be placed on DOT right of way.
UNFUNDED PROJECTS
Non-funded, but potential city projects include:
•the re-paving of Lawrenceville St., which is tied to the waterline upgrade.
•the restoration of the Roosevelt theater. No city money has been set aside for this project but a $600,000 matching grant is available.
•a fire station nearer I-85 to help the city’s ISO rating. Some SPLOST is available through public safety.
•a city amphitheater south of the downtown squad. Some concepts have been reviewed, though no money is attached for project.
•city pool improvements to allow for hosting of high school and recreation meets.
The city plans to present a comprehensive project list through an online document available to public.
City administrator Priscilla Murphy said she still seeks direction on the potential amphitheater project, the Roosevelt Theater renovation/matching grant and pool upgrades.
“I want to know if we’re going to try to tackle them or try to work them into the budget,” Murphy said to the council.
Main Street Jefferson director Beth Laughinghouse noted some project ideas, dating as far back as 15 years ago, that underwent committee reviews and received citizen input, were not included on the priority list. She specifically referenced the city’s downtown masterplan and 20-year comprehensive plan as well as programs such as BoomTown as examples.
Councilman Mark Mobley said he’d like to see all input reflected on the list.
“I want those things out there because I think the problem, and to me this is what it’s supposed to solve, the problem is that we can’t keep focused on those things,” Mobley said. “Another priority comes up or time passes by and it’s forgotten.”
Howell agreed that those ideas could be included, too.
“This plan is an opportunity to, number one, to make sure we get done what is budgeted on time and on schedule and then start the process of fixing some of these ideas that get stuck on a page for 20 years.”
DEPARTMENT HEADS TALK NEEDS
Thursday’s meeting included city departments heads discussing their departmental priorities:
•Main Street Jefferson/downtown: Laughinghouse pointed to the $600,000 matching grant available to restore the city’s Roosevelt Theater as her department’s top priority. “You’ve got money sitting on the table for the Roosevelt,” she said. “If have to put just one, it’s definitely the Roosevelt.” She also noted infrastructure (parking and sidewalks) needs for an amphitheater.
•Police: Chief Joe Wirthman said technology and vehicles are his departments biggest needs. Once vehicles reach 80,000 miles they’re no longer cost effective, according to Wirthman. Meanwhile, some technology, such as body cameras, have become mandated.
•Fire department: Though land for a new fire station and a new ladder truck were mentioned, paying for the city’s share for the new county radio system “is the big one on the table,” according to fire chief Mark Duke. Jefferson’s share will cost between $400,000-$500,000 combined for the fire and police departments.
•Public works: Upgrading the city’s I-85 spray field site is among the biggest public works concerns, according to director Jeff Killip. The site is nearing permitted capacity, but expansion of the spray fields can buy the city more time. The facility will eventually be replaced by a larger-capacity facility.
Overall, the city’s water and sewer system is being strained by the addition of homes and warehouses, though warehouses are historically lower users of drinking water than homes and return little to the sewer system, Killip explained.
The demand for clean water has led to the city maxing out its permitted withdrawal of 2.2 million gallons per day from Curry Creek. Jefferson is now purchasing water from Jackson County through an intergovernmental agreement to supplement water demand.
City leaders are optimistic that those needs can be met until the Parks Creek Reservoir project is complete, according to Killip.
Other public works needs mentioned were the replacement of the westside pump station and force main (the current facilities are operating at capacity) and water infrastructure improvements on Lawrenceville St., where the waterline dates back a century. Killip also said the public works department can always use more workers.
•Roads and grounds: LMIG and SPLOST funds are reportedly limited for road improvements. Department head Joe Savage mentioned Gordon St. as a high-priority. Park Dr. was discussed, too, after Laughinghouse, who lives on the road, expressed concerns about its deterioration. Beyond paving, Park Dr. needs a base, which costs “a lot of money,” according to Savage. In other issues, the city must also address storm drainage as Jefferson will soon hold an MS4 rating. Councilman Malcolm Gramley noted the city still has two-way streets with less than 15 feet of surface and “streets out there that are nothing more than two-track woods roads.” Howell said he’d like to see a road improvement priority for 2022 based on road quality, car count and benefit to the city. “I want to see us have a road list each year … I know that we do that, but we’ve got to do it better,” Howell said.
•Civic center: The city continues to save funds for a new Civic Center roof. Installation is expected next year. The project will include rebuilding the facility’s facade. Upgrades to the restrooms and kitchens at the city’s club house are reportedly needed. New flooring and improved acoustics were also mentioned.
CITY POOL UPDATE
Multiple council members have expressed interest in an improved pool facility in Jefferson for competitive meets. City councilman Cody Cain, who is chairing a subcommittee to investigate those options, met with a representative of Lanier Aquatics to gauge operational costs for that swimming facility. Cain said he’ll also receive a copy Lumpkin County’s plans for a 50-meter pool. He was also to meet with a company with a set of plans to help determine cost. The city has $180,000 available for improvements for the facility. “I don’t want to spend that money if we’re just going to turn around and dig a bigger hole pretty soon,” Cain said. “I’m hoping we can get you some answers, we can get this to the table pretty quick.”
