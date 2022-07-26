A formal invocation won't become part of the Jefferson City Council's regular agenda items.
The council voted 3-2 on July 25 to keep its current system of allowing prayers to be said by community members during its public comment time on the agenda.
Council members Dawn Maddox and Cody Cain voted against a motion to keep the current system of how the council handles prayers during its public meetings while members Clint Roberts, Steve Kinney and Mark Mobley voted in favor of the motion.
The move comes after weeks of controversy about the issue. Maddox has been pushing the council to adopt an invocation as a routine agenda item. Before joining the council this year, she regularly said a prayer during the council's public comment time.
Members of the public spoke both for and against the idea during the last three council meetings.
The deciding vote on the council was cast by Kinney who had previously not made his position known. During the public comment time on July 25, he went to the podium and said a prayer for the council.
But when it came time to vote on the matter, he voted against the idea of making an invocation a regular part of the agenda, saying it seemed "like a forced prayer."
Both Roberts and Mobley had been against the idea of having prayer as part of the agenda from the start while Maddox and Cain had supported the idea at previous meetings.
The issue was somewhat muddled during the meeting through a series of confusing procedural issues. At its previous meeting, Maddox had made a motion to put prayer as a part of the council's regular agenda, but Roberts made a substitute motion to leave the issue as it is. Both motions got a second, but Mayor John Howell tabled the actual vote on the matter until July 25 to give the public more time to comment.
After some debate, the council ended up voting twice on Roberts' motion, a move that created confusion on the council about the proper voting procedure.
PUBLIC COMMENT
In a related matter, the council also generated some confusion about its procedures for public comments at its meetings.
The council approved a motion by Mobley to have public comments both early in the meetings and also at the end of the meetings.
But that led to a legal issue related to zoning matters routinely heard by the council. During its monthly work session meeting, the council holds public hearings on zoning issues where members of the public are allowed to speak for or against a proposed zoning.
But during the July 25 meeting, members of the public again spoke to the council about a proposed zoning issue, something that city planner Jerry Weitz said shouldn't be done. Weitz argued that if the council wanted to allow further comments on a zoning matter, it should amend its ordinances and make sure those asking for the zoning also have an opportunity to comment.
Councilman Kinney agreed with Weitz's critique.
"We handled public comments wrong tonight," he said.
Kinney argued that the public comment time on the agenda was supposed to only be for non-zoning issues since all zoning matters have a formal public hearing process.
Maddox said that the expanded public comment time was done to accommodate feedback from the public on the prayer issue and that it should go back to the way it had been done earlier.
Mobley said public comments should be early in the meetings so that people don't have to wait through a long meeting to comment.
Cain said the council was "talking in circles."
"Let's don't bring up old issues," he said of the public comment time.
Cain also said that the public has plenty of opportunity to comment to the council about city issues.
"I get emails and text messages all week from people," he said.
The council took no further action on the public comment issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.