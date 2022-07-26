jefferson

A large crowd turned out for the July 25 meeting of the Jefferson City Council where several controversial issues were discussed.

A formal invocation won't become part of the Jefferson City Council's regular agenda items.

The council voted 3-2 on July 25 to keep its current system of allowing prayers to be said by community members during its public comment time on the agenda.

