Crawford sworn in

Alex Crawford (R) was sworn into the District 5 seat on the Jefferson City Council during the group’s July 10 meeting. Crawford is replacing Clint Roberts who resigned the position after moving outside the city. Crawford’s father, Steve, is shown holding the Bible for the swearing in. Crawford’s brother, Andy Crawford, a local attorney, did the swearing-in oath for the event.

Larger houses on larger lots could be the outcome of a pending update for the City of Jefferson’s future land use plan.

Proposed changes to the city’s land use plan will go before the city’s planning commission and city council in August for public hearings before going on to the state for approval. The move is an annual update required by the state.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.