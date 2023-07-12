Larger houses on larger lots could be the outcome of a pending update for the City of Jefferson’s future land use plan.
Proposed changes to the city’s land use plan will go before the city’s planning commission and city council in August for public hearings before going on to the state for approval. The move is an annual update required by the state.
During a presentation to the Jefferson City Council on July 10, city planner Jerry Weitz said that both council members and the public had previously voiced a desire to see less density in the city’s housing. He said his proposals in the update “are designed to lower the overall residential density where such reduction is considered appropriate from a land use planning standpoint.”
Much of the focus of the larger lots will be in the Jett Roberts Rd. area and Holder Siding Rd. area.
Weitz said that there are currently 816 new housing units in the works inside the city and that by 2042, the city’s population will top 20,000 people.
He said that national trends show changing housing trends as the nation’s demographics evolve. Jefferson, he said, was something of an anomaly compared to the national trends, although those trends will eventually impact the city in the future.
Jefferson has a relatively young population of young families who are wealthier than the surrounding area. While national trends show more younger people are interested in renting rather than buying a home, in Jefferson that’s not been the case so far.
Still, Weitz warned that the larger homes on larger lots don’t match the national trends where Baby Boomers are downsizing and younger generations are looking for smaller houses as well.
“(The) existing homes may not meet needs of future generations (lot size, house size, location, etc.); may wind up being a glut of these types of homes,” said Weitz’s report to the council.
He also said the trend toward renting could also someday affect Jefferson.
“(Renting) is a more desirable option for many millennials because they are concerned about economic insecurity,” said his council report. “Younger households increasingly are choosing to rent; all of the change in number of households under 65 years will be attributed to renting.”
Weitz said that Jefferson is likely to buck these national trends for a while given its strong school system that attracts young families looking for single-family homes, but eventually the demographics will impact the city as well.
In addition to completing the annual update to the city’s land use plan, Weitz said the city would soon start work on the 5-year update, which will be due to the state in October 2024.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its July 10 meeting, the Jefferson council:
• reappointed Roy Plott, Patrick Brewer and Doug Turco to the Jefferson Public Building Authority.
• postponed final action on an annexation, rezoning and variance for 57 acres on the bypass for an assisted living facility and commercial development.
• swore in Alex Crawford to the council to replace District 5 councilman Clint Roberts who resigned due to moving out of the city.
