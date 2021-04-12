A Jefferson family is in mourning over the mass shooting deaths last week in South Carolina.
Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69, their grandchildren — 9-year-old Adah and 5-year-old Noah — and two repairmen at their home in York County, S.C. were shot and killed April 7.
Dr. Lesslie and Mrs. Lesslie are the parents of Lori Alexander, Jefferson.
Lori, an employee with Jefferson City Schools, is the wife of Jackson County State Court Judge Rob Alexander.
A memorial service for the Lesslie family was scheduled for April 14 in Rock Hill, S.C.
Former NFL player Phillip Adams, whose parents lived near the Lesslie family, was said by York County law enforcement officials to be the shooter. Adams later killed himself. No motive is known for the shooting, officials said.
Several hundred people gathered outside in Rock Hill Sunday evening for a vigil, according to local media reports.
Dr. Lesslie was a noted emergency room physician in the community and the author of several books, including Angels in the ER.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert and Barbara's name to Camp Joy North Carolina, 918 South Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607.
A complete obituary can be found here.
