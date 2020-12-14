A Jefferson company will have a part to play in the upcoming distribution of a vaccine for the Coronavirus.
Foam Fabricators, which has a plant in Jefferson, will be making expanded polystyrene (EPS) shipping containers to transport doses of the virus. The national company also manufactured distribution support in 2009 for a vaccine for the H1N1 virus.
The containers have to keep some of the vaccine as cold as -70 degrees during shipping.
“At Foam Fabricators, we are incredibly proud to play such an important role in the overall vaccine effort,” stated Michael Hays, Vice President of Foam Fabricators. “Our team recognizes the importance of packaging, and we know better than anyone that without the right solutions, the vaccine cannot safely get to where it needs to go. This is a huge project close to the hearts of many, and our decades of accumulated human and capital resources are being put to the test as we rise to the occasion.”
Foam Fabricators is based in Arizona and has 12 plants across the nation.
The firm also has a plan to recycle the containers once the distribution is completed, according to the magazine.
