The Jefferson downtown Halloween walk has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID virus.
The event draws around 2,000 people to downtown Jefferson as kids walk store-to-store collecting candy and other goodies.
"At the end of the day this year is just not the year to try to make this work," said Jefferson Mainstreet manager Beth Laughinghouse in an email to local businesses. "The number of volunteers required to keep upwards of 2,000 folks safe is beyond our capabilities and even if we were able to get the volunteers we needed, I’m afraid not everyone was going to be willing to follow the rules and guidelines required."
While the downtown walk has been canceled, Halloween itself is not canceled in the city. Door-to-door trick-or-treating is still allowed and some larger subdivisions are planning their own Halloween events.
The city's decision to cancel the walk, however, was met with some flak by people on social media,
"Crazy they can go to school, out to eat, or pretty much anything else but can’t do this when most of the costumes have mask!!" said one comment on Facebook about the cancellation.
A couple of comments suggested kids dress up and do a march through town.
"Can the kids have a "Peaceful Protest" and walk through town during this time slot???" asked one person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.