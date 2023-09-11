Jefferson High School held a September 11 remembrance ceremony this week, marking the 22nd anniversary of the devastating attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
The Jefferson High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training (AFJROTC) played a central role in organizing and participating in this significant event.
Among the attendees were local officials, veterans and first responders, who were honored guests at the event.
"The ceremony was a touching tribute to the 2,977 lives lost in the attacks, and it emphasized the importance of ensuring that the memory of 9/11 lives on in the hearts and minds of future generations," school leaders said. "As JHS seniors attended in person and underclassmen watched the ceremony via livestream in their classrooms, the unity and reverence were palpable, demonstrating the enduring impact of this tragic day.
Principal Rob McFerrin expressed the school's commitment to never forget the events of 9/11.
"Jefferson High School believes in preserving the memory of this historic tragedy, and today's ceremony reaffirmed our dedication to honoring the lives lost and the resilience of our nation," McFerrin said.
