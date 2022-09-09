Staff with the City of Jefferson recently met with engineering groups to discuss construction plans for the I-85 water reclamation facility.
City staff met with Civil Engineering Consultants, Inc., and Lakeshore Engineering, LLC, on Sept. 1 to discuss plans for the 1.0 MGD (millions of gallons per day) water reclamation facility. The facility will be located off of Concord Road.
