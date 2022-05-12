The City of Jefferson has partnered with SeeClickFix to announce a new platform that will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and request city services.
With free SeeClickFix mobile app and web tools, citizens will now be able to provide city staff with pictures, videos, specific descriptions and more. In addition, the SeeClickFix platform provides city administration with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution — engaging the city of Jefferson citizens throughout the process.
“We are excited to provide an additional and more convenient way for our community to convey any issues or concerns directly to our departments," said city manager Priscilla Murphy. "With the SeeClickFix app or from our website, citizens can report an issue along with photos, receive a direct response from our departments, and follow the process to the resolution. The program also provides information such as upcoming events, road closures, or water main breaks."
The SeeClickFix mobile app is available for download on Android and iPhone. In addition to the mobile apps, citizens can send reports to the City of Jefferson’s website cityofjeffersonga.com and seeclickfix.com.
