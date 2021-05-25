After generating considerable discussion during two previous public meetings, a proposed 55-and-older community in Jefferson was given the green light by the city council.
Jefferson leaders voted 4-1 on May 24 to grant an annexation and rezone for the 130-unit development planned for 67.18 acres on Y.Z. Sailors Rd. and Mauldin Rd. City councilman Cody Cain cast the lone “no” vote.
The applicant, BBC Investment Group, LLC, requested the annexation and a planned-community-development (PCD) zoning for the property. Plans originally called for 115 detached homes, ranging in the low-to-mid $300,000’s, and 35 townhomes. But the applicant removed townhomes from the plan amid concerns. The development will now have 130 units.
The developer agreed to additional changes to help alleviate other concerns. Those included a minimum 50-foot-wide natural buffer abutting Northminster Estates and Northminster Place subdivisions where trees will be planted to reinforce sparsely vegetated areas. The developer will also install a landscape strip along property frontage on Y.Z. Sailors Rd. and Mauldin Rd. and provide deceleration lanes at the development’s two entrances.
This project wasn’t originally intended as a 55-and-older community when it first came under review for an annexation and rezoning in 2020. But after concerns were raised over its impact on the city school system, the project was overhauled to serve a demographic much less likely to have school children.
But concerns about the project remained and were voiced during the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission’s May 4 meeting and the council’s May 10 work session. Those concerns included traffic impact and traffic safety issues and the encroachment of the project on agricultural conservation land. Opponents also pointed to ramifications for water and wells, potential runoff problems, and potential issues between the new-development residents and landowners on the surrounding properties used to hunting and shooting firearms.
Councilman Clint Roberts said he was a reluctant “yes” in favor of the development. But he said he was concerned that 55-year-old homeowners who are currently working and can afford a $300,000-and-up residence may not be able to afford these homes in the future as retirees.
"I'm looking further down the road, 10 to 15 years into retirement, and those property values keep going up and those taxes are not going down," he said.
Roberts added, "What's going to happen in 10-15 years when people can't afford these properties and upkeep anymore?"
Councilman Mark Mobley said he saw benefit in bringing in the development onto city sewer rather than leaving it in the county where the property would be developed on septic tanks, creating potential water-quality issues. Concerns have been already expressed about the water table in that area, he said.
“It’s really been a difficult decision, but, to me, the best thing that we can do is take the plan that we have at hand,” Mobley said.
Cain — who said he grew up in the area of the proposed project — praised the plan, but voted no because he said farmland in Jefferson continues to disappear.
“I’m still going to say ‘no’ just for the simple fact that today it’s this farm, tomorrow it’s another farm, then another one,” he said.
Cain added that those who want to stop the loss of farmland need to make it unavailable for purchase.
“If you really want to stop it, don’t let it come down to five people,” he said, referring to a city-council vote. “What you need to do is not sell your farms.”
FOOD TRUCK GUIDELINES FINALLY GAIN APPROVAL
Jefferson’s long-discussed guidelines for food trucks have gained approval with city leadership having taken an extended look at them the past few months, which included review by a subcommittee.
The council adopted the guidelines through unanimous approval of two ordinances.
The regulations include limiting the downtown area — North Public Square and South Public Square — to one food truck per day, though that number could change with future growth.
It also voted 3-2 to lower a $45 fee per food truck — as originally proposed — to $25. Councilmen Mobley (who requested the decrease), Roberts and Steve Kinney voted in favor of the lower fee. Malcolm Gramley and Cain voted against it.
Earlier versions of the ordinance prohibited food trucks on private property, but that stipulation was removed.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a variance request to the land use management code to increase the height of a front-yard fence from four feet to six feet on Virginia Ave.
•approved a request to annex and zone 17.725 acres on Galilee Church Rd. and Hwy. 129 to highway commercial.
•adopted, with a 5-0 vote, a number of measures suggested by the city council’s Exit 137 beautification subcommittee to improve the appearance Jefferson’s I-85 exit. Those measures include pressure washing the overpass — which is owned by the DOT — and installing lights on it to match those installed on the Curry Creek Bridge near downtown. The committee also requested a landscape plan for the exit. Those projects would require an intergovernmental agreement with the DOT, Gramley pointed out. None of the measures proposed by the subcommittee would require money from the city’s general operating fund. Funding sources include money from hotel and motel taxes that are to be used for enhancing tourism.
•discussed looking into a golf cart ordinance due to reports of underage drivers operating them in neighborhoods. Concerns were also expressed about four-wheelers and dirt bikes being driven on public streets.
•verbally agreed to investigate the cost of a new administrative logo for the city. A city council subcommittee recommended the city pay a firm $60,000 for a multi-faceted rebranding effort, but multiple council members said that the price tag was too much. Seeking only a new logo for city administration would cost much less.
•heard that the county commission has allocated money to help Jefferson build a roundabout at a Circle K convenience store on Dry Pond Rd.
•heard that paving of the gravel parking lot at the city’s recreation department could begin this summer.
•met in closed session but took no action.
