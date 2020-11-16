A major expansion of Jefferson Middle School could begin next year following preliminary discussions by the Jefferson Board of Education.
During its fall retreat last week, the board heard from engineer Craig Buckley about some basic ideas on how the schools could be expanded.
After considering three options, Buckley recommended that the system pursue building a two-story addition to the right of the school's front in the area currently used as an athletic field.
The next step in the process would be for school leaders to meet with Buckley to go over specifics of what kinds of classrooms and labs are needed for the school.
In addition to the addition, Buckley recommended an overhaul to the school's current administrative offices.
Work on an expansion cold begin as early as next August.
In addition to the need for additional classrooms at the middle schools, system leaders are also looking at another expansion of Jefferson High School, perhaps starting in 2022.
Buckley said that while he hasn't done a specific plan, he said the system "has a lot of options" for an expansion on that campus.
One of those options would be to build a new addition where the current ROTC metal building is located.
BOARD ACTION
In BOE action at a meeting preceding its retreat, the board approved the system purchasing a yellow activity bus. The bus could be used like a regular school bus for picking up and dropping off students, but does not have the larger capacity of a full-sized bus and can be driven by a driver who does not have a CDL license.
