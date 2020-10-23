An expansion of Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School will be among the topics the Jefferson City Board of Education will discuss at its two-day retreat meeting Nov. 12-13.
The board heard a brief overview of the issue at its Oct. 22 meeting. Officials said growth and the need for additional CTAE classroom space at the middle school are the most pressing problems for system facilities.
Former superintendent John Jackson has agreed to oversee the expansion projects on contract with the school system, officials said.
Once the details for an expansion at JMS are completed, the actual work likely wouldn't begin until the summer of 2021.
Work at JHS would probably not take place until the following year.
In a related move, the board approved an application for state capital outlay funds to help pay for the expansion projects.
OTHER ACTION
In other action Oct. 22, the board approved:
• the purchase of 200 Chromebooks.
• the purchase of a new school bus.
• new lighting for the system's baseball and softball fields to be paid for from SPLOST funds.
• a sewer easement across property the system owns on Hwy. 11 for the city to do work at a pump station.
