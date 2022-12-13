Plans for an aquatic center in Jefferson were under consideration during the city council’s Dec. 12 meeting.
Councilmembers looked at current engineering drawings, which plan for a 33,333 sq. ft. center at 2495 Old Pendergrass Rd.
The proposed project would provide a space for training, competitions, recreation, education and a variety of other uses.
“This is bigger than just a swim team,” councilmember Cody Cain said.
“It would be an opportunity for Jefferson to put its foot in the ground and say we value our swimmers,” mayor Jon Howell added.
If approved on Dec. 19, the city will bid out the project and complete the paperwork to obtain a bond for construction.
Also during the meeting, Jefferson approved a LOST certificate of distribution in conjunction with the other cities.
The agreement includes a two-year phase-in to protect some of the smaller cities where LOST proceeds comprise a significant portion of the budget.
“We are as cities coming to the table, hat in hand, trying to get a deal done,” Howell said about the agreement.
“Let’s get this done for not only our city but for the other eight cities that are depending on us to be the beacon on the hill, to be the county seat and to get this very important negotiation to a positive conclusion.”
The agreement will soon go to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for a vote.
In other business Dec. 12, the council:
