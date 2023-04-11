The future of recreational facilities was the highlight of the Jefferson council’s April 10 work session.
Fenton Morris, the Jefferson Parks and Recreation director, presented a proposal for the expansion of the Jim Joiner Recreation Center as participation has continued to grow.
The department has been working with engineering firm Hussey Gay Bell on plans and drawings for the expansion.
The expansion proposal includes a duplicate gymnasium at the back of the existing building with additional restrooms, parking and storage space.
The facility would be used for the active older adult fitness and gymnastics program that doesn't have permanent facility space, as well as the storage of related equipment.
The recreation department is also working on renovating the old Dollar General store at Jefferson Station to house the program as a temporary short-term solution. The renovations are expected to be complete in May prior to the start of summer activities.
“We've been talking for four years now about a place for seniors to have a home,” councilmember Clint Roberts said about a permanent gym space for the program. “Our senior community is growing. If you look at our administration reports, our Silver Sneakers program is growing and I want to ensure that we're serving those people who are coming here and growing with our program.”
The expansion would also provide more capacity for other popular leisure activities and the recreation department’s continued partnership with the Jefferson school system.
The expansion project would cost an estimated $3.5 million, which is about $2 million less than previous plans to build a separate multipurpose facility on the eastside of the city.
City manager Priscilla Murphy said the expansion could potentially be bonded with the swimming pool project planned for the same site to further cut down costs.
Morris also presented a proposal to add pickleball courts and a dog park to Jefferson’s City Park.
His proposal includes four pickleball courts, a dog park with obstacles and the possibility of additional parking.
The project would cost an estimated $550,000 and be located at the site of the old tennis courts.
Before making a decision on either of the proposals, Jefferson plans to do more research on civil engineering and cost estimates, as well as parking issues related to participation.
The projects are not budgeted for FY23 and there is only about $700,000 left over from the original multipurpose center plans, Murphy added.
Mayor Jon Howell noted the importance of funding and completing projects that are already budgeted priorities.
“One of the things I don't want to do is make promises that we're going to do something in 2023 that is not the highest priority,” he said. “I love dogs. I grew up playing tennis; I'm sure I could figure out pickleball with a little bit of experience. These aren't things I'm against — I'm just wondering out loud to the group are these the top priorities that we're trying to deploy with the finite funds that we have in the next calendar year? I understand the frustrations that are real and raw and palpable, but I also don't want to put these projects in front of some of the blocking and tackling of parking and other logistics that we have to do as a city.”
“[Silver Sneakers] have been disenfranchised by our lack of permanent space for them and I'm tired of that,” Howell continued. “I'm ready to deal with that. With that said, people also expect us to do the things that municipalities are charged to do — whether it's public safety, whether it's roads. We just can't put the horse before the cart and what we have to do right now, which is a budget that has already been approved. It has line items on it and this, to my recollection, is not on the page.”
“I want to make sure that we're not being frustrated and just rushing to do something versus doing the right something.”
DOWNTOWN PARKING, NATATORIUM
The council also received updates about plans for both downtown parking and the planned city natatorium (swimming pool).
The city is looking at civil engineering drawings and the allocation of funds for two extra parking lots near existing parking, an ADA-accessible sidewalk connected to the lots and a walking trail.
Parking is a priority for the downtown district as community events and commerce continue to grow.
The natatorium project is currently out for bid and city plans to have a better idea of actual costs at the May 8 council meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 10, the council:
• received a presentation regarding potential acquisition of the county administrative building and related properties comprising 6.35 acres on Athens St., Park Ave., Pine St., Gordon St. and Bill Mahaffey Ln. The council will start discussions on the potential acquisition at its April 24 meeting. The county will break ground on a new administrative building in May and has reportedly discussed the city possibly buying the current facility, which is near city hall.
• considered the final plat for Northminster Farms, a 130-lot active adult community zoned PCD Conditional and comprising 67.334 acres on YZ Sailors Rd. and Mauldin Rd.
• considered an ordinance that would ban certain uses in the downtown district, including body piercing establishments, bail bonding services, payday loan establishments, personal forecasting services, pawn shops, tattoo studios and vapor bars/lounges (including hookah lounges). The uses would still be permitted in the C-2 Highway Commercial District zoning, part-time consulting city planner Jerry Weitz said.
• considered a conditional use permit for 0.89 acres located at 171 Jett Roberts Rd. for a modified home occupation. The permit would allow for non-passenger vehicles to be parked on-site as well as the storage of tree removal equipment in connection with a tree removal company. Neighboring residents expressed concerns about traffic, vehicle space, land disturbance and the character of the residential area.
