Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.