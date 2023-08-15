The City of Jefferson plans to lower its millage rate this year to the full “rollback rate.”
The move will lower the city’s millage rate from 5.262 mills last year to 4.522 this year. It’s the second year in a row the city has lowered its millage rate.
The Jefferson City Council reviewed the proposed millage rate and FY2024 budget at its Aug. 14 meeting. The council is slated to vote on the tax rate and budget in September.
The lower rate will not affect the millage rate for the Jefferson City School System or the county government’s millage, both of which are set by other agencies.
ROLLBACK
The “rollback rate” is an offset to the overall average of higher property assessments. Still, some city taxpayers will pay more in city taxes if their assessments were above that average while those whose assessments were below the average will pay less.
Even with the rollback, the city will net more property tax revenue this year than last year due to new developments being added to the city’s tax digest. The city anticipates netting around $5.18 million in property taxes this year, up from $4.73 million last year.
BUDGET
The city’s tentative budget for FY2024 is $15.78 million, up almost $1 million from the FY2023 budget.
In addition to property taxes, the city also has a variety of other revenue sources, including motor vehicle taxes, insurance premium taxes, franchise fees, city court fines, business license fees, recreation fees, rental fees and other fees.
Of special note is that the city’s second-largest income source, general sales taxes, is expected to decline in FY2024. The city expects its sales tax revenue to drop from $3.9 million to $3.68 million, a 7.7% decline.
That is a reflection of a broader trend in the state of lower sales tax collections. The situation led to a lengthy discussion by the city council about what is causing the drop despite the opening of new businesses in the community. (Local sales taxes are collected at the county level and then divided to the cities based on a predetermined agreement that is largely based on population. Even if new businesses open in a city, the overall sales tax collections in the county might be down, thus lowering the share a single city might receive.)
EXPENSES
On the expense side, the city’s budget is up around 6.6% over last year. Of note is the creation of a new SRO department at $420,200 half of which will be reimbursed by the city school system. The city is also making a $20,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club program. The city’s recreation department is up 3.8%, topping the $2 million mark for the first time at $2.07 million.
In major capital projects for 2024, the city is looking to build a new fire station in the Dry Pond and Jett Roberts Rd. area. It would be the city’s third fire station. The city’s budget notes that fire calls in that area are around 12.5 minutes, double the the national standard.
The city is looking to budget $2.54 million in FY2024 for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.