A Jefferson man faces charges for illegally being inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Glen Mitchell Simon was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted balding or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.
Simon self-surrendered on May 5 to federal authorities in Gainesville.
Simon reportedly posted videos and photos of himself in the Capitol to his Facebook page, then later deleted the posts. However, video footage from inside the Capitol shows Simon in several locations.
According to the FBI, one witness reported Simon's postings the day after the insurrection while another witness made screen shots of Simon's postings on Jan. 6.
On Jan. 14, the Atlanta FBI office attempted to locate Simon, but couldn't find him. They then called his cell phone and spoke with him. During the conversation, Simon reportedly denied having been inside the Capitol building.
Simon is originally from Maine and works for Omega Tree Service out of Homer, Ga. according to the FBI report.
In October, Simon posted a video to his Facebook page showing himself trolling local Democrats in Jefferson who were waving campaign signs in town.
"There are pedophiles campaigning for the pedophile," he says in the video.
He commented, "Never thought I'd see this sh*% in Jefferson."
