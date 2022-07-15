State authorities have arrested a Jefferson man on charges of sexual exploitation of children.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Matthew Perry Shadburn, 33, of Jefferson, on five counts of sexual exploitation of children (distribution of child sexual abuse material) on July 13. Shadburn was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation into Shadburn’s online activity stemmed from an investigation being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Boston, Mass., according to a GBI news release. A search warrant was issued at Shadburn's residence, which led to his arrest.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and GBI with assistance by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims, the GBI news release said.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
