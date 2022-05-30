A Jefferson man is in critical condition after a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
The wreck occurred on Memorial Day, May 30, around 11:10 a.m. on Borders St. at Lee St.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Bobby Patterson, the pedestrian, was attempting to cross Borders St. when he failed to yield right-of-way to a Hyundai Santa Fe. Patterson, 67, of Jefferson, was struck by the front left of the Santa Fe.
He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville in critical condition. His injuries are listed as serious.
Patterson is a well-known community member and a regular walker in the downtown Jefferson area. He was reportedly struck after leaving a Memorial Day observance held by the local chapter of the American Legion.
The driver of the Santa Fe was uninjured.
The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the crash investigation, which is ongoing.
