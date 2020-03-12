A Jefferson man remains in critical condition following a recent murder-suicide attempt that left a woman dead.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said Ronald Ellis is still in the hospital in critical condition following the Feb. 27 shooting in Jefferson.
"We took out warrants and have a deputy at the hospital around the clock," Mangum said.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to 28 Preakness Trail, Jefferson, around 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 27.
The 911 caller said a man shot their mother, then shot himself.
R. Ellis and the woman, Stephanie Wade Ellis, 40, of Jefferson, were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
S. Ellis later died of her injuries.
The Jackson County Criminal Investigations Division and The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Scene Unit were called and responded to investigate the shooting and crime scene.
