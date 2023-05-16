Aquatic center

Concept design for proposed aquatic center in Jefferson.

After several years of discussion and debate, the Jefferson City Council is poised to perhaps soon hold a vote to build an aquatics facility in the town.

The city recently opened bids for the project with the low bid being $12.2 million from Cooper & Company General Contractors from Cumming. Along with building out parking and some other incidentals, the total project is expected to be around $13 million.

Locations

