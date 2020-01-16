Jefferson mayor Steve Quinn wants to increase the city’s web and social media presence and recommends the hiring of a part-time employee to make that happen.
Quinn proposed the position — which he termed a “citizen liaison to the council” — to the Jefferson City Council at its Jan. 13 meeting. The position will be voted on Jan. 27.
He proposes a 20-hour-per-week, $20,000 a year position with no benefits. The employee would work remotely. The mayor, in a memo to the council, said the employee would help city manager Priscilla Murphy “facilitate some of the needs of the council.”
One of the major duties would be disseminating city information through frequent updates of its webpage and through social media. Quinn said he would want a person proficient with social media to fill position.
“We, right now, don’t have a social media presence from city hall that we can put out and let citizens know what we’re doing,” he said.
Tasks would also include attending some county and non-profit events and reporting to the council.
“This position would be proactive about going out and talking to the non-profits, to the schools, the county, other cities about what events are going on and keep the council updated on current events so to speak,” Quinn said.
Quinn expressed concerns that the city’s webpage is rarely up-to-date, noting that it still displays information regarding Thanksgiving events. As for social media, the mayor pointed to a younger demographic moving into Jefferson that would likely stay more abreast of city issues and events through that platform.
Councilman Steve Kinney asked if someone already within the city staff could perform these duties, but councilman Mark Mobley was in favor of creating a new position. Mobley said his support of a new hire is not an indictment of the city staff, but rather a desire to not “drown” already busy city staffers with those responsibilities.
“To me, it makes sense to add another position,” Mobley said. “I don’t know if it’s 20 hours a week, but it does make sense to add another position.”
Councilman Malcolm Gramley disagreed, saying he didn’t see any responsibilities that couldn’t be handled in-house. He said the duties could be assigned to the city clerk. A new hire, Gramley said, “seems to me to be a waste of time and money.”
Murphy said she was unaware of the high priority and need for this position, noting that it wasn’t discussed during 2020 budget meetings. She said she could assign these duties to city staff, saving that money to go toward an additional police officer, which she believed had been the council’s priority.
Gramley asked Quinn if he’d involved Murphy with this, and the mayor said he had not. Quinn said he sought to expedite the process.
“I’ve been asking for six years for this stuff, and to tell you the truth, Malcolm, I’m tired of asking for it,” Quinn said. “If we want to get to brass tax, I’m tired of saying these things need to be done, and they’re not getting done … The first year of being mayor, I stepped back and I watched and learned and I listened. The second year, I tried to work with staff on getting things done.
“This year, things are going to get done. And if I’ve got to do it myself by bringing it to the council, that’s what I’m going to do.”
New councilman Clint Roberts said circulating information via social media has its value. He said he did not want these responsibilities to be merely a side job for someone on the city’s staff.
“If there’s someone on the city staff that can manage it, that’s great … Because if it’s somebody’s side job, it doesn’t get the priority that we think it really needs,” he said.
Kinney said he had reservations about designating this as a work-from-home position, contending that an in-office role provides more accountability.
Quinn, who said he’s worked remotely in his job since 1998, said making this a strictly in-office position could potentially reduce the candidate pool, saying that a stay-at-home parent might be suited for the job. He added that making this a remote position would save the city the cost of creating an office space.
Mobley said changes in the way the city communicates are needed.
“There came a point in every city’s history … where they said, ‘We need to communicate better,’” Mobley said. “I think that we’re at that point.”
In other news, the council:
•voted 5-0 to draft a resolution opposing house bill 302. Quinn said the bill would remove some local control for design standards and requirements. “For them to tell us or other cities that we can’t control what our citizens would like to see in our own community, I think is something we should oppose loudly,” he said.
•was presented with alternative siding options for the Jefferson Downs and Jefferson Trail subdivisions. City planner Jerry Weitz said the council could either agree that the craftsman-style siding (which is mostly positioned vertically) fits the zoning conditions or change the zoning conditions if it wished.
•reviewed an intergovernmental agreement with Jackson County for soil erosion, sedimentation and pollution control plans.
•was presented with budget adjustments for sound equipment at the recreation department, helmets for the fire department and matching grant money for designs for improvements to the Roosevelt Theater.
•reviewed both a statewide mutual aid and assistance agreement and Jackson County’s hazard mitigation plan.
•announced that Roberts, the newly-elected councilman of District 5, is scheduled to serve as the new mayor pro-tem. The duties are rotated each year between district.
