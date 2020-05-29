Jefferson Municipal Court will resume court hearings on June 9.
Due to COVID-19, new procedures are required to comply with social distancing and other public health requirements to safeguard individuals during court proceedings.
Those attending court are asked not to bring non-essential members (children, spouses, other family members, friends, etc.) to court.
All litigants, lawyers, judges, court personnel and public are required to wear a mask. You must bring your own mask.
Everyone’s temperature must be taken before entering the building.
For more information, visit the Jefferson Police Department Facebook page and the City of Jefferson website at www.cityofjeffersonga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.