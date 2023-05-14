Lt. Governor Burt Jones has announced legislative and citizen appointments to the Senate Study Committee on Foster Care and Adoption. A Jefferson native, Juli Wilkes Wisotsky, an attorney with Wisotsky Law, Inc., was among those named to the committee.
“I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp for signing all five of my children and families priorities into law,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Additionally, I am grateful for all of the hard work by the bill sponsors and the Georgia Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce to ensure these bills received final passage. The Senate Study Committee on Foster Care and Adoption will build on the foundation and great work of these bills. This study committee will give a bigger platform to foster care and adoption, two policies which impact children and families across our state. I look forward to the meetings and the recommendations they will develop for the 2024 session.”
