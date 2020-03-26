A long-proposed apartment complex has gotten the green light from Jefferson leaders.
The Jefferson City Council approved the rezoning of tracts totaling 74 acres to multifamily residential to allow 300 apartments on Concord Rd. near I-85 at its meeting March 23.
The matter originally came before the council in October of 2019.
The rezoning is a revision of a 2003 multifamily zoning on the property that would have allowed 312 apartments.
The council also approved the removal of a five-year moratorium on building on the property. The previous land owner harvested timber without notice, resulting in the moratorium. The property is in its fourth year of that construction freeze. A stream buffer variance, from 50 to 25 feet, was approved as well.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business March 23, the council:
•approved the rezoning of 1.53 acres on Gordon St. from multi-family residential to a planned community development (PCD) to allow the construction of six houses. It also approved variance reducing the 10 acres required for the rezoning and development of a PCD to the 1.53-acre size of the lot and to waive a requirement of 20 percent open space for a PCD.
•approved a cost-sharing agreement for sidewalk construction with property owners on the southside of Mahaffey Street. The city is mandating the sidewalk be built as a condition of rezoning for that property. The council also voted to accept the dedication of 15 feet of right-of-way from the property owners for the sidewalk. The city would supervise the project and bid the contract out for construction. Councilman Steve Kinney argued against building a 300-foot sidewalk that he said would be isolated. Others, though, argued that the landscape of that area could change overtime, making connections possible.
•approved a request to accept sewer lines and a sewer lift station at Hardin Terrace Apartments.
•approved a request from Northeast Georgia Health Systems to reduce the minimum frontage on a public street for a pump station from 30 to zero feet and to reduce a natural buffer requirement from 30 feet to five feet for a medial office.
•passed a budget adjustment request for $60,000 to buy an air compressor for the city fire department.
•approved, with a 3-2 vote, the transmittal of its annual comprehensive plan update to the state for review. The council debated a suggestion from Mayor Steve Quinn to remove a section strongly discouraging partial annexations of subdivisions. Quinn said the city wouldn’t likely approve a partial annexation again, but didn’t want it be written as policy in the comprehensive plan. He said all residents wishing to annex into the city should be given the opportunity to come before the council. Howell added language to account for “extraordinary circumstance” to allow consideration for unique cases.
•approved health rules and regulations to mirror state health rules.
•accepted the dedication of .09 acres on Sycamore Street to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.